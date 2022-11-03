Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Titans, Week 9

Charles Goldman
·2 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. Each team had some developments both positive and negative.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

AP Photo/David Banks

Player

Injury

Participation*

DT Derrick Nnadi

Achilles

FP

RB Jerick McKinnon

Shoulder

FP

CB Trent McDuffie

Hamstring

FP

WR Mecole Hardman

Heel

FP

DE Mike Danna

Calf

FP

LB Willie Gay Jr.

Hamstring

FP

OL Prince Tega Wanogho

Rib

FP

TE Jody Fortson

Quad/Illness

DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Prince Tega Wanogho was a newly-added player to the report. He suffered a rib injury during practice, but he was able to finish the day as a full participant.

  • Willie Gay Jr. was a full participant in practice on Thursday after being limited the day prior.

  • Reminder: Until Lucas Niang is on the 53-man roster, the team is not required to report his practice status.

Titans

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

FB Tory Carter

Neck

DNP

S Amani Hooker

Shoulder

DNP

DT Naquan Jones

Illness

DNP

DT Jeffrey Simmons

Ankle

DNP

OL Aaron Brewer

Toe

FP

RB Derrick Henry

NIR

DNP

DL Sam Okuayinonu

Knee

FP

DL Kevin Strong

Ankle

LP

QB Ryan Tannehill

Ankle

DNP

OLB Rashad Weaver

Back

FP

OG Nate Davis

NIR

LP

NT Teair Tart

Hamstring

LP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Ryan Tannehill was downgraded to a non-participant in practice after practicing in a limited capacity to start the week. It could be another week of Malik Willis for Tennessee if Tannehill is not ready.

  • Derrick Henry got the day off of practice on Thursday and two new players (Teair Tart and Nate Davis) were added to the injury report as limited.

  • Two players (Sam Okuayinonu and Aaron Brewer) were upgraded to full participants after missing practice on Wednesday.

  • Two consecutive missed practices for Jeffery Simmons and Amani Hooker put their status in doubt for Week 9. We’ll find out more tomorrow when game status designations are revealed.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire

