Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Titans, Week 9
The Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. Each team had some developments both positive and negative.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
AP Photo/David Banks
Player
Injury
Participation*
DT Derrick Nnadi
Achilles
FP
RB Jerick McKinnon
Shoulder
FP
CB Trent McDuffie
Hamstring
FP
WR Mecole Hardman
Heel
FP
DE Mike Danna
Calf
FP
LB Willie Gay Jr.
Hamstring
FP
OL Prince Tega Wanogho
Rib
FP
TE Jody Fortson
Quad/Illness
DNP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Prince Tega Wanogho was a newly-added player to the report. He suffered a rib injury during practice, but he was able to finish the day as a full participant.
Willie Gay Jr. was a full participant in practice on Thursday after being limited the day prior.
Reminder: Until Lucas Niang is on the 53-man roster, the team is not required to report his practice status.
Titans
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
FB Tory Carter
Neck
DNP
S Amani Hooker
Shoulder
DNP
DT Naquan Jones
Illness
DNP
DT Jeffrey Simmons
Ankle
DNP
OL Aaron Brewer
Toe
FP
RB Derrick Henry
NIR
DNP
DL Sam Okuayinonu
Knee
FP
DL Kevin Strong
Ankle
LP
QB Ryan Tannehill
Ankle
DNP
OLB Rashad Weaver
Back
FP
OG Nate Davis
NIR
LP
NT Teair Tart
Hamstring
LP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Ryan Tannehill was downgraded to a non-participant in practice after practicing in a limited capacity to start the week. It could be another week of Malik Willis for Tennessee if Tannehill is not ready.
Derrick Henry got the day off of practice on Thursday and two new players (Teair Tart and Nate Davis) were added to the injury report as limited.
Two players (Sam Okuayinonu and Aaron Brewer) were upgraded to full participants after missing practice on Wednesday.
Two consecutive missed practices for Jeffery Simmons and Amani Hooker put their status in doubt for Week 9. We’ll find out more tomorrow when game status designations are revealed.