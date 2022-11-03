Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Titans, Week 9

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. Each team had some developments both positive and negative.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Player Injury Participation* DT Derrick Nnadi Achilles FP RB Jerick McKinnon Shoulder FP CB Trent McDuffie Hamstring FP WR Mecole Hardman Heel FP DE Mike Danna Calf FP LB Willie Gay Jr. Hamstring FP OL Prince Tega Wanogho Rib FP TE Jody Fortson Quad/Illness DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Prince Tega Wanogho was a newly-added player to the report. He suffered a rib injury during practice, but he was able to finish the day as a full participant.

Willie Gay Jr. was a full participant in practice on Thursday after being limited the day prior.

Reminder: Until Lucas Niang is on the 53-man roster, the team is not required to report his practice status.

Titans

Player Injury Participation* FB Tory Carter Neck DNP S Amani Hooker Shoulder DNP DT Naquan Jones Illness DNP DT Jeffrey Simmons Ankle DNP OL Aaron Brewer Toe FP RB Derrick Henry NIR DNP DL Sam Okuayinonu Knee FP DL Kevin Strong Ankle LP QB Ryan Tannehill Ankle DNP OLB Rashad Weaver Back FP OG Nate Davis NIR LP NT Teair Tart Hamstring LP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Ryan Tannehill was downgraded to a non-participant in practice after practicing in a limited capacity to start the week. It could be another week of Malik Willis for Tennessee if Tannehill is not ready.

Derrick Henry got the day off of practice on Thursday and two new players (Teair Tart and Nate Davis) were added to the injury report as limited.

Two players (Sam Okuayinonu and Aaron Brewer) were upgraded to full participants after missing practice on Wednesday.

Two consecutive missed practices for Jeffery Simmons and Amani Hooker put their status in doubt for Week 9. We’ll find out more tomorrow when game status designations are revealed.

