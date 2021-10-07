Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Bills, Week 5

Charles Goldman
·2 min read
The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills have released their first injury reports of the week on Thursday. The list of injured players only got bigger for Buffalo and smaller for Kansas City.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Player

Injury

Participation*

DE Chris Jones

Wrist

DNP

DB Armani Watts

Illness

FP

DE Frank Clark

Hamstring

FP

CB Charvarius Ward

Quad

FP

CB Deandre Baker

Quad

FP

CB Rashad Fenton

Concussion

FP

WR Tyreek Hill

Rib

FP

LT Orlando Brown

Groin

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Armani Watts, dealing with an illness early in the week, returned to practice in full on Thursday.

  • Chris Jones remains out of practice as the team tries to get his wrist injury under control. Even missing consecutive practices, he’s not at any major risk of missing the game. He’s one of the few defenders on the roster who could go a full week without practice and still play on Sunday.

  • Again, LB Willie Gay Jr. does not need to be listed on the injury report until he is activated to the 53-man roster.

Bills

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

DE Mario Addison

Rest

FP

WR Cole Beasley

Rest

FP

WR Emmanuel Sanders

Rest

DNP

DT Star Lotuleilei

Rest

LP

RB Taiwan Jones

Hamstring

DNP

LB Matt Milano

Hamstring

DNP

DE Greg Rousseau

Toe

FP

OL Spencer Brown

Knee

FP

OL Jon Feliciano

Concussion

FP

CB Dane Jackson

Knee

FP

CB Tre’Davious White

Shoulder

LP

S Jordan Poyer

Ankle

LP

DE A.J. Epenesa

Foot

LP

CB Taron Johnson

Groin

FP

DE Efe Obada

Ankle

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Several players returned to practice in full for the Bills on Thursday, including Greg Rousseau, Jon Feliciano and Spencer Brown.

  • Tre White and Jordan Poyer remained limited in practice. Taiwan Jones and Matt Milano remained absent from practice.

  • Two new players were given rest days in Star Lotuleilei and Emmanuel Sanders. Cole Beasley and Mario Addison both returned to practice.

  • DE A.J. Epenesa was a new addition to the injury report with a foot injury. He was listed as limited.

