Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Bills, Week 5
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills have released their first injury reports of the week on Thursday. The list of injured players only got bigger for Buffalo and smaller for Kansas City.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
AP Photo/Matt Slocum
Player
Injury
Participation*
DE Chris Jones
Wrist
DNP
DB Armani Watts
Illness
FP
DE Frank Clark
Hamstring
FP
CB Charvarius Ward
Quad
FP
CB Deandre Baker
Quad
FP
CB Rashad Fenton
Concussion
FP
WR Tyreek Hill
Rib
FP
LT Orlando Brown
Groin
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Armani Watts, dealing with an illness early in the week, returned to practice in full on Thursday.
Chris Jones remains out of practice as the team tries to get his wrist injury under control. Even missing consecutive practices, he’s not at any major risk of missing the game. He’s one of the few defenders on the roster who could go a full week without practice and still play on Sunday.
Again, LB Willie Gay Jr. does not need to be listed on the injury report until he is activated to the 53-man roster.
Bills
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
DE Mario Addison
Rest
FP
WR Cole Beasley
Rest
FP
WR Emmanuel Sanders
Rest
DNP
DT Star Lotuleilei
Rest
LP
RB Taiwan Jones
Hamstring
DNP
LB Matt Milano
Hamstring
DNP
DE Greg Rousseau
Toe
FP
OL Spencer Brown
Knee
FP
OL Jon Feliciano
Concussion
FP
CB Dane Jackson
Knee
FP
CB Tre’Davious White
Shoulder
LP
S Jordan Poyer
Ankle
LP
DE A.J. Epenesa
Foot
LP
CB Taron Johnson
Groin
FP
DE Efe Obada
Ankle
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Several players returned to practice in full for the Bills on Thursday, including Greg Rousseau, Jon Feliciano and Spencer Brown.
Tre White and Jordan Poyer remained limited in practice. Taiwan Jones and Matt Milano remained absent from practice.
Two new players were given rest days in Star Lotuleilei and Emmanuel Sanders. Cole Beasley and Mario Addison both returned to practice.
DE A.J. Epenesa was a new addition to the injury report with a foot injury. He was listed as limited.
1
1