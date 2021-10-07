Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Bills, Week 5

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills have released their first injury reports of the week on Thursday. The list of injured players only got bigger for Buffalo and smaller for Kansas City.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Player Injury Participation* DE Chris Jones Wrist DNP DB Armani Watts Illness FP DE Frank Clark Hamstring FP CB Charvarius Ward Quad FP CB Deandre Baker Quad FP CB Rashad Fenton Concussion FP WR Tyreek Hill Rib FP LT Orlando Brown Groin FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Armani Watts, dealing with an illness early in the week, returned to practice in full on Thursday.

Chris Jones remains out of practice as the team tries to get his wrist injury under control. Even missing consecutive practices, he’s not at any major risk of missing the game. He’s one of the few defenders on the roster who could go a full week without practice and still play on Sunday.

Again, LB Willie Gay Jr. does not need to be listed on the injury report until he is activated to the 53-man roster.

Bills

Player Injury Participation* DE Mario Addison Rest FP WR Cole Beasley Rest FP WR Emmanuel Sanders Rest DNP DT Star Lotuleilei Rest LP RB Taiwan Jones Hamstring DNP LB Matt Milano Hamstring DNP DE Greg Rousseau Toe FP OL Spencer Brown Knee FP OL Jon Feliciano Concussion FP CB Dane Jackson Knee FP CB Tre’Davious White Shoulder LP S Jordan Poyer Ankle LP DE A.J. Epenesa Foot LP CB Taron Johnson Groin FP DE Efe Obada Ankle FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Several players returned to practice in full for the Bills on Thursday, including Greg Rousseau, Jon Feliciano and Spencer Brown.

Tre White and Jordan Poyer remained limited in practice. Taiwan Jones and Matt Milano remained absent from practice.

Two new players were given rest days in Star Lotuleilei and Emmanuel Sanders. Cole Beasley and Mario Addison both returned to practice.

DE A.J. Epenesa was a new addition to the injury report with a foot injury. He was listed as limited.

