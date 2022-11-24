Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Rams, Week 12

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. Both teams held quick, lighter practices on Thursday with the Thanksgiving holiday.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Player

Injury

Participation*

LB Nick Bolton

Hamstring

FP

RB Jerick McKinnon

Shoulder/Hamstring

FP

CB L’Jarius Sneed

Knee

FP

OT Lucas Niang

Knee

FP

CB Jaylen Watson

Hand

FP

CB Chris Lammons

Concussion

FP

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Concussion

FP

WR Kadarius Toney

Hamstring

DNP

LG Joe Thuney

Ankle

DNP

S Juan Thornhill

Calf

LP

FB Michael Burton

Illness

DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • The only new addition to the injury report for Kansas City is FB Michael Burton. He was a non-participant in practice with an illness.

Rams

Player

Injury

Participation*

QB Matthew Stafford

Neck

DNP

LT Ty Nsehke

Ankle

DNP

C Brian Allen

Thumb

DNP

TE Tyler Higbee

Knee

LP

DT A’Shawn Robinson

Knee

DNP

WR Allen Robinson

Ankle

LP

C Matt Skura

Knee

LP

QB John Wolford

Neck

FP

LB Travin Howard

Hip

LP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • The only changes for the Rams on Thursday were QB John Wolford being upgraded to a full participant. TE Tyler Higbee was upgraded from a non-participant to a limited participant.

  • Bryce Perkins is still expected to be the starter this week, but Wolford’s status now casts some intrigue on the backup QB position for Los Angeles on Sunday.

