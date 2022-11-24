Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Rams, Week 12

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. Both teams held quick, lighter practices on Thursday with the Thanksgiving holiday.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Player Injury Participation* LB Nick Bolton Hamstring FP RB Jerick McKinnon Shoulder/Hamstring FP CB L’Jarius Sneed Knee FP OT Lucas Niang Knee FP CB Jaylen Watson Hand FP CB Chris Lammons Concussion FP WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Concussion FP WR Kadarius Toney Hamstring DNP LG Joe Thuney Ankle DNP S Juan Thornhill Calf LP FB Michael Burton Illness DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

The only new addition to the injury report for Kansas City is FB Michael Burton. He was a non-participant in practice with an illness.

Rams

Player Injury Participation* QB Matthew Stafford Neck DNP LT Ty Nsehke Ankle DNP C Brian Allen Thumb DNP TE Tyler Higbee Knee LP DT A’Shawn Robinson Knee DNP WR Allen Robinson Ankle LP C Matt Skura Knee LP QB John Wolford Neck FP LB Travin Howard Hip LP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

The only changes for the Rams on Thursday were QB John Wolford being upgraded to a full participant. TE Tyler Higbee was upgraded from a non-participant to a limited participant.

Bryce Perkins is still expected to be the starter this week, but Wolford’s status now casts some intrigue on the backup QB position for Los Angeles on Sunday.

