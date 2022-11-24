Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Rams, Week 12
The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams released their second injury reports of the week on Thursday. Both teams held quick, lighter practices on Thursday with the Thanksgiving holiday.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
LB Nick Bolton
Hamstring
FP
RB Jerick McKinnon
Shoulder/Hamstring
FP
CB L’Jarius Sneed
Knee
FP
OT Lucas Niang
Knee
FP
CB Jaylen Watson
Hand
FP
CB Chris Lammons
Concussion
FP
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
Concussion
FP
WR Kadarius Toney
Hamstring
DNP
LG Joe Thuney
Ankle
DNP
S Juan Thornhill
Calf
LP
FB Michael Burton
Illness
DNP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
The only new addition to the injury report for Kansas City is FB Michael Burton. He was a non-participant in practice with an illness.
Rams
Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer
Player
Injury
Participation*
QB Matthew Stafford
Neck
DNP
LT Ty Nsehke
Ankle
DNP
C Brian Allen
Thumb
DNP
TE Tyler Higbee
Knee
LP
DT A’Shawn Robinson
Knee
DNP
WR Allen Robinson
Ankle
LP
C Matt Skura
Knee
LP
QB John Wolford
Neck
FP
LB Travin Howard
Hip
LP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
The only changes for the Rams on Thursday were QB John Wolford being upgraded to a full participant. TE Tyler Higbee was upgraded from a non-participant to a limited participant.
Bryce Perkins is still expected to be the starter this week, but Wolford’s status now casts some intrigue on the backup QB position for Los Angeles on Sunday.