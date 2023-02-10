Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Eagles, Super Bowl LVII
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have released their second injury reports of the week after holding the most strenuous practice session leading up to Super Bowl LVII. There was some good news and some bad news for both Kansas City and Philadelphia in this one.
Check out the initial injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Player
Injury
Participation*
QB Patrick Mahomes
Ankle
FP
RB Jerick McKinnon
Ankles
FP
RB Isiah Pacheco
Wrist
FP
LB Willie Gay Jr.
Shoulder
FP
RG Trey Smith
Ankle
FP
WR Kadarius Toney
Ankle/Hamstring
FP
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
Knee
FP
CB L’Jarius Sneed
Knee
LP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Kadarius Toney completed a full practice on Thursday, a good sign in terms of his availability for Sunday.
L’Jarius Sneed was added to the injury report with a knee injury. He’d been listed on the injury report previously this season with a knee injury (Week 7) and never missed any time as a result.
Eagles
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
OL Landon Dickerson
Elbow/rest
LP
OT Lane Johnson
Groin/rest
LP
C Cam Jurgens
Hip/rest
LP
CB Avonte Maddox
Toe/rest
LP
DE Robert Quinn
Foot
FP
WR Britain Covey
Hamstring
LP
CB James Bradberry
Rest
LP
DE Brandon Graham
Rest
LP
C Jason Kelce
Rest
LP
OG Isaac Seumalo
Rest
LP
CB Darius Slay
Rest
LP
DE Josh Sweat
Rest
LP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
WR Britain Covey was a new addition to the injury report as limited with a hamstring injury.
Several players were limited as a part of a rest day for the Eagles.
For more information on Philadelphia’s injury situation, be sure to visit our friends at Eagles Wire.