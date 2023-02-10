Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Eagles, Super Bowl LVII

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have released their second injury reports of the week after holding the most strenuous practice session leading up to Super Bowl LVII. There was some good news and some bad news for both Kansas City and Philadelphia in this one.

Check out the initial injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Player

Injury

Participation*

QB Patrick Mahomes

Ankle

FP

RB Jerick McKinnon

Ankles

FP

RB Isiah Pacheco

Wrist

FP

LB Willie Gay Jr.

Shoulder

FP

RG Trey Smith

Ankle

FP

WR Kadarius Toney

Ankle/Hamstring

FP

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Knee

FP

CB L’Jarius Sneed

Knee

LP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Kadarius Toney completed a full practice on Thursday, a good sign in terms of his availability for Sunday.

  • L’Jarius Sneed was added to the injury report with a knee injury. He’d been listed on the injury report previously this season with a knee injury (Week 7) and never missed any time as a result.

Eagles

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

OL Landon Dickerson

Elbow/rest

LP

OT Lane Johnson

Groin/rest

LP

C Cam Jurgens

Hip/rest

LP

CB Avonte Maddox

Toe/rest

LP

DE Robert Quinn

Foot

FP

WR Britain Covey

Hamstring

LP

CB James Bradberry

Rest

LP

DE Brandon Graham

Rest

LP

C Jason Kelce

Rest

LP

OG Isaac Seumalo

Rest

LP

CB Darius Slay

Rest

LP

DE Josh Sweat

Rest

LP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • WR Britain Covey was a new addition to the injury report as limited with a hamstring injury.

  • Several players were limited as a part of a rest day for the Eagles.

  • For more information on Philadelphia’s injury situation, be sure to visit our friends at Eagles Wire.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire

