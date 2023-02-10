Thursday injury report for Chiefs vs. Eagles, Super Bowl LVII

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have released their second injury reports of the week after holding the most strenuous practice session leading up to Super Bowl LVII. There was some good news and some bad news for both Kansas City and Philadelphia in this one.

Chiefs

Player Injury Participation* QB Patrick Mahomes Ankle FP RB Jerick McKinnon Ankles FP RB Isiah Pacheco Wrist FP LB Willie Gay Jr. Shoulder FP RG Trey Smith Ankle FP WR Kadarius Toney Ankle/Hamstring FP WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Knee FP CB L’Jarius Sneed Knee LP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Kadarius Toney completed a full practice on Thursday, a good sign in terms of his availability for Sunday.

L’Jarius Sneed was added to the injury report with a knee injury. He’d been listed on the injury report previously this season with a knee injury (Week 7) and never missed any time as a result.

Eagles

Player Injury Participation* OL Landon Dickerson Elbow/rest LP OT Lane Johnson Groin/rest LP C Cam Jurgens Hip/rest LP CB Avonte Maddox Toe/rest LP DE Robert Quinn Foot FP WR Britain Covey Hamstring LP CB James Bradberry Rest LP DE Brandon Graham Rest LP C Jason Kelce Rest LP OG Isaac Seumalo Rest LP CB Darius Slay Rest LP DE Josh Sweat Rest LP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

WR Britain Covey was a new addition to the injury report as limited with a hamstring injury.

Several players were limited as a part of a rest day for the Eagles.

