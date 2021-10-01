Thursday’s injury report for Chargers ahead of matchup vs. Raiders

The Chargers had their first practice ahead of Monday’s matchup with the Raiders on Thursday.

Here’s a look at today’s injury report:

All players practiced for the Bolts Thursday with some notable returning players.

Defensive lineman Justin Jones, who is dealing with a calf injury, and cornerback Chris Harris Jr., who is dealing with a shoulder injury, were both back at practice. Jones and Harris participated in the individual drills throughout the portion of practice available to the media.

“I’m optimistic about J.J.,” head coach Brandon Staley said. “Both of those guys, J.J and Chris were in the walk-through today. I think that we’re going to get J.J. back full in practice today and Chris is trending positive.”

Safety Derwin James sustained multiple injuries last Sunday against the Chiefs, but is expected to return this week against the Raiders, according to Staley.

“He’s got good strength and range of motion so it’s nothing that we’re concerned about,” Staley said.

Edge defender Joey Bosa fully participated in practice; however, all five other players listed on the injury report were limited including veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen who is dealing with an ankle injury.

Cornerback Ryan Smith, who sustained an injury related to his core muscle has returned to practice. The Chargers now have 21 days to either activate Smith or leave him on the IR for the rest of the season.

Quarterback Justin Herbert was listed on the injury report earlier this week with an apparent hand injury, but according to Staley, it is a non-issue.

Offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga had a successful procedure done on his back, according to Brandon Staley.

“He’s been, number one, a great resource for the guys,” Staley said. “Just having him around is such an advantage.”