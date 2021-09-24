Thursday’s injury report for Chargers ahead of matchup vs. Chiefs

The Chargers finished up their second practice ahead of Sunday’s contest against the Chiefs.

Players that did not participate for the second-straight day were edge defender Joey Bosa (foot/ankle), cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (shoulder) and defensive tackle Justin Jones (calf).

Safety Derwin James returned to the action after missing the first day of practice.

Heading into the week, head coach Brandon Staley said Bosa and James’ absences were precautionary. So to see Bosa not out there comes as a bit of a surprise, and something to monitor.