Thursday injury report update for Browns vs Panthers

The Cleveland Browns opening game against the Carolina Panthers is right around the corner but, somehow, still feels so far away. Yesterday we shared with you the 10 players the Browns had listed on the injury report. We also shared the two Panthers that were on their list.

Thursday came with a few updates to the list. We will start with Carolina’s side because the new name is the headline even if it is a minimal issue:

RB Christian McCaffrey – Shin – Full

McCaffrey got cut on the shin from another player’s cleat. Unless there is some unforeseen complication, this injury is not going to impact McCaffrey in Sunday’s game.

TE Giovanni Ricci – Hip – Limited

K Eddy Pineiro – Hip – Full

No changes for Ricci and Pineiro’s practice schedule on Thursday.

As for Cleveland, a couple of positive changes and one negative:

Clowney – Illness, Elbow – Full

Clowney returned to practice after being ill yesterday and was a full participant.

RT Jack Conklin – Knee – Limited

S Grant Delpit – Hip – Limited

CB Greedy Williams – Hamstring – DNP

After being limited due to his hamstring yesterday, Williams was out of practice today.

DE Chase Winovich – Hamstring – Full

The other positive is another defensive end with Winovich being a full participant in practice Thursday.

WR Michael Woods II – Hamstring – Limited

CB A.J. Green – Hip – Full

S Ronnie Harrison Jr. – Hamstring – Full

OL Chris Hubbard – Elbow – Full

DE Isaiah Thomas – Hand – Full

Williams being downgraded today means he is at risk of missing the opener. Thankfully, the Browns have strong depth at the cornerback position. Getting Clowney and Winovich back to full participants will also help bring pressure on QB Baker Mayfield.

We will keep you up to date with the final injury report of the week.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire