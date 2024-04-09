Thursday, Friday tee times, featured groups announced for 2024 Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WBTW) — Six-time Masters champion Jack Nicklaus will join Gary Player and Tom Watson as honorary starters on Thursday to kick off the 2024 tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club.

The trio will kick things off at 7:40 a.m. before Erik van Rooyen and Jake Knapp tee off in group one at 8 a.m. Jon Rahm will look to defend his 2023 green jacket when he tees off with Matt Fitzpatrick and Nick Dunlap at 10:30 a.m.

Five-time Masters winner Tiger Woods, who suffered serious injuries in a 2021 car crash, will begin his quest to tie Nicklaus for the most Masters championships when he tees off with Jason Day and Max Homa at 1:24 p.m.

2020 green jacket winner and Coastal Carolina University graduate Dustin Johnson will close out Thursday’s action when he tees off at 2 p.m. with a talented group that includes world No. 20 Colin Morikawa and Tommy Fleetwood.

The full list of of Thursday and Friday’s tee times is at the bottom of this story.

Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Follow Caleb on X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.

