On Thursday, August 27, Alexander Hughes tied the Guinness World Record for lowest round i

On Thursday, August 27, Alexander Hughes tied the Guinness World Record for lowest round in the history of golf with a score of 55(-16). Playing at South Lakes Golf Course in Jenks, Oklahoma, Hughes had three eagles (including an ace), ten birdies, and five pars. On the final hole, Hughes had a chip for the all-time world record of 54 and just missed it. Hughes played college golf at the University of Central Oklahoma and recently turned professional. The other 55(-16) was achieved by Rhein Gibson at River Oaks Golf Club in Edmond, Oklahoma, back in 2012