Thuram's derby finish is the Goal of the Season

The Nerazzurri fans have chosen their favourite goal out of those scored by the first team: Marcus Thuram's wonderful strike in the derby is the U-Power Goal of the Season. The No.9's precise and powerful finish in the first cross-city clash of the campaign emerged victorious after a knockout tournament involving 16 goals, with the supporters' votes across Instagram Stories, Twitter and Facebook being added up to decide the winner.