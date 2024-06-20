Thuram's celebration in the return derby has been voted as the best of the season!

Fantastic scenes of unbridled joy after a goal that ended up securing Inter’s 20th Scudetto: Marcus Thuram’s celebration after making it 2-0 in the return derby showdown against AC Milan has been voted by the Nerazzurri fans as the best celebration 23/24 presented by Enel! Eight celebrations were in contention to win, but our No.9’s came out on top after prevailing over Lautaro Martinez’s bow against Atalanta at San Siro in the final. Moments that have rightfully already gone down in Inter history and entered the hearts of the Nerazzurri fans, who will forever remember Thuram’s celebration on the day Inter won their Second Star following an intense derby showdown against AC Milan.