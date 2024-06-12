Thuram: ‘Inter on another dimension’ but ‘can’t say I’m Giroud’s successor’

Inter striker Marcus Thuram admits his first season in Serie A with the Nerazzurri helped him boost his self-confidence, so he wants to ‘confirm’ the ‘good things’ he did at the Meazza during Euro 2024.

France international Thuram reached double figures for goals and assists in the 2023-24 Serie A campaign, his first one in Italy’s top flight.

The 26-year-old had joined the Nerazzurri on a free transfer from Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Diario AS asked the France international if this was the best moment of his career.

“Yes, I face the next European Championship as a player who has complete confidence in himself, after having performed quite well this season with Inter,” the striker replied.

“I go to the Euros eager to help the national team, in a tournament that I consider as the continuity of the work that I have done with a lot of effort [at Inter]. I’m very confident right now in everything I do.

“I have a lot of ambition to, as I said, reach the best version of myself.”

How did he find his first season at Inter?

“I respect Borussia Mönchengladbach and I am grateful for many things. At Inter, I have discovered new things, but there is also much more pressure and a new stadium.

“I have given everything to adapt quickly. Inter are another dimension because you start the season with the objective of winning Serie A, and if that doesn’t happen, it is a failure. It is clear that all the players who come to train have a clear objective. I have also noticed a difference in mentality because every game with Inter is important; every minute is essential to try to win the title.”

Milan striker Olivier Giroud, who will soon join LAFC, will play his last international tournament with France this summer. Is Thuram ready to replace his compatriot?

“Of course, I feel prepared to be the No.9 for the French team, but I am not going to say that I am Giroud’s successor,” he said.

“I signed for Inter last summer to enter a new dimension and open a new chapter. I have assumed responsibilities this season and I feel prepared to be France’s No. 9.”

What are his expectations at the Euros?

“Obviously, when you come to play a tournament like the Euro Cup, you land with a lot of ambition and a lot of hope,” said the French striker.

“It would be a lie if I said otherwise. You dream of doing great things when you play in the European Championship. The objective is to confirm my good season with Inter in a great continental tournament.”

Thuram finished the 2023-24 campaign with 15 goals and 14 assists in 46 appearances across all competitions with Inter. His contract at the Stadio Meazza expires in June 2028.