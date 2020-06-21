Thunderstorms force Talladega NASCAR race postponement to Monday

Thunderstorms force Talladega NASCAR race postponement

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega has been postponed to Monday after thunderstorms hit the superspeedway circuit on Sunday afternoon.

Originally slated to start at 3:24pm local time, drivers were unable to even take to their cars after lightning hit within the eight-mile safety radius, forcing a mandatory hold of 30 minutes.

Efforts were made to dry the 2.6-mile track following an easing in the heavy rain showers, only for the storm cells in eastern Alabama to prompt NASCAR to re-schedule.

The 188-lap race is now scheduled to begin at 3pm local time on Monday (8pm BST).

The race was due to have been attended by 5,000 fans, but those at the circuit were advised to seek shelter due to the thunderstorms hours before the race was ultimately called off.

It is the seventh race of the Cup season to be hit by either a weather delay or postponement in just 13 rounds, following the season-opening Daytona 500, Fontana, the second race at Darlington, both events at Charlotte and the previous race, last Sunday at Homestead.

By virtue of a random draw beforehand, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry trio Martin Truex Jr, Denny Hamlin and reigning champion Kyle Busch will line-up 1-2-3 on the grid.

Starting fourth and fifth, Jimmie Johnson and Kevin Harvick will be the lead Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang entries for Hendrick Motorsports and Stewart-Haas Racing, respectively in the first weather-related postponement to the spring Talladega race since 2006.

Harvick enters the race as series the points leader ahead of Chase Elliott and Joey Logano.

