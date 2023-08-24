Tornado warning issued in Manitoba amid severe storms

3:17 p.m. CDT - Severe thunderstorms prompted a tornado warning in southern Manitoba on Thursday afternoon.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a tornado warning for the following areas in southern Manitoba:

R.M. of Alonsa incl. Ebb and Flow Res. and Sandy Bay Res.

This tornado warning covers two different severe thunderstorms across the warned areas. Both storms are moving southeast at 30 km/h.

TorWarn SMB August 24 2023 419pm

"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches," ECCC said in its warning.

The agency added: "Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.”

CURRENT TORNADO WARNINGS (SOUTHERN MANITOBA):

R.M. of Alonsa incl. Ebb and Flow Res. and Sandy Bay Res.

The original article with the full forecast for the eastern Prairies continues below.

A severe thunderstorm threat spans the eastern Prairies on Thursday, with the risk for heavy rain, strong winds and large hail all on the table. There is also the chance for funnel clouds, so a tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

DON'T MISS: Watch? Warning? How we communicate severe weather in Canada

Storm development will be stronger as the day wears on in Manitoba, so be sure to remain weather-aware and stay up-to-date on the latest watches and warnings in your area.

Thursday

Areas: Southern Saskatchewan and Manitoba

Timing: Thursday afternoon and evening

Weather: Another low pressure system is tracking through the eastern Prairies on Thursday, bringing the risk of rain showers, thunderstorms, and the potential for funnel clouds.

Baron - PR storm risk - Aug24

As the low tracks through Saskatchewan this morning and afternoon, it will spark the threat for showers and thunderstorms to develop, with the main threat being funnel clouds. As the low then tracks into Manitoba later in the day, storms will become stronger with the chance of large hail and strong wind gusts.

Storms will be rather scattered, but with the chance for rotation around the Manitoba lakes.

Forecasters will be closely watching the development of storm cells through the day on Thursday, so be sure to stay weather-aware.

Baron - supercell potential thursday - Aug24

Visit The Weather Network's hurricane hub to keep up with the latest on tropical developments in Canada and around the world

Cooler and more unsettled weather is expected to spread west to east across the region during the second half of next week, and into the start of September as well.

Prepare

Make sure to keep up-to-date on your local forecast information and alerts. If you are outdoors in an area with a severe weather threat, make sure you have a safety plan in place in case you need to get to shelter.

If a severe thunderstorm approaches your location, remain mindful of trees or tree limbs that loom near your home. Trees falling into buildings are a significant source of injury during strong storms. Try to avoid rooms where trees may cause damage during high winds.

The greatest danger in any thunderstorm is lightning. If you can hear thunder, you’re close enough to be struck by lightning.

Be sure to check back for the latest weather updates across Saskatchewan and Manitoba.