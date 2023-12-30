Thundering Herd announces basketball promotional schedule

Dec. 30—HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall Athletics announces the 2024 Conference Promotional Schedule for both Men's and Women's basketball.

This is a reminder to fans that EVERY SINGLE GAME is a Green-Out! We encourage you to Wear Green to every Marshall event!

Need to purchase tickets? Click here for all single game options.

MBB vs Louisiana

Saturday, Dec. 30 at 4 p.m.

Kids Club Day

Already a member of the Kids Club? Perfect! Be sure to stop by the Marketing Table at the main entrance for your Kids Club gift and directions for the run out! Kids Club members will get to participate in the run-out for the Thundering Herd. Please pick up your information by 3:35 p.m. to make sure you have enough time to get to the run-out.

Not a Kids Club member? Sign up here!

Halftime: Kids Dunk Contest

Signing Saturday after the game!

WBB vs South Alabama

Thursday, Jan. 4 at 6 p.m.

We Are Thankful (Supporting Local Heroes)

Join us as we celebrate our local heroes!

Marshall ROTC Color Guard will be presenting the colors.

Are you a Veteran, Active Service Member, Fire, Police, EMS or Healthcare worker? Ticket Promo to follow.

WBB vs Arkansas State

Saturday, Jan. 6 at 1 p.m.

Mental Health Awareness Game

The staff with the Be Herd Counseling Center will be tabling to bring awareness for Mental Health. Be sure to stop by and learn more about the cause.

Signing Saturday after the game!

MBB vs Georgia Southern

Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m.

Baby Race Day

During Halftime, we will have the first ever Herd Baby Race! For more information and for sign ups, click here!

MBB vs South Alabama

Saturday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m.

Cheer / Dance Clinic Day

The Cheer and Dance Clinic is back. Clinic attendees will be given free admission and will perform during pregame. More information to follow.

Signing Saturday after the game!

WBB vs ODU

Thursday, Jan. 18 at 6 p.m.

We Are... Standing United

Stop by the tables upstairs to learn more about what it means to Stand United.

WBB vs Coastal Carolina

Saturday, Jan. 20 at 1 p.m.

Sweetheart Clinic

Join us prior to the game for the 2024 Sweetheart Clinic. Registration for the event opens on Jan. 5 and is open for girls ages 4-12. The event, which is sponsored by Marshall Health is free to participants and limited to the first 350 sweethearts. More information to follow.

Participants of the Sweetheart Clinic will be invited to a Pizza Party prior to the game, and will be honored at halftime!

Signing Saturday after the game!

MBB vs Georgia State

Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m.

Coaches vs. Cancer / Mental Health Awareness Night

Coaches vs. Cancer is a National Organization that brings awareness to cancer. For the game, our coaching staff will be wearing suits and sneakers as well as lapel pins to bring awareness. If you would like to donate to the cause, click here.

The staff with the Be Herd Counseling Center will be tabling to bring awareness for Mental Health. Be sure to stop by and learn more about the cause.

MBB vs Southern Miss

Saturday, Jan. 27 at 7pm

Alumni Night

We can't wait to welcome back to the Cam our Men's Basketball Alumni. This includes coaches, players, equipment managers and trainers. To register for the event, e-mail Taylor Hickman at hickman46@marshall.edu.

Signing Saturday after the game!

WBB vs App State

Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 6 p.m.

Greek Night

Greeks are invited to participate in Greek Night at the Cam. There will be a student tailgate in the Hartley Room from 5-6 p.m. prior to the game. Food and fun provided.

More Information to follow.

MBB vs ODU

Thursday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m.

Jump Rope Kids

Join us in welcoming the Village of Barboursville Jump Rope team to the Cam for a halftime performance.

WBB vs JMU

Saturday, Feb. 3 at 1 p.m.

Already a member of the Kids Club? Perfect! Be sure to stop by the Marketing Table at the main entrance for your Kids Club gift and directions for the run-out! Kids Club members will get to participate in the run-out for the Thundering Herd.

Not a Kids Club member? Sign up here!

Halftime: Kids Dunk Contest

Signing Saturday after the game!

MBB vs Coastal Carolina

Saturday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m.

Running with the Herd / Student — Athlete Recognition

We welcome all the members of the Running with The Herd group to the Cam. Member's will make a tunnel for the team to run out of before the start of the game. More details to follow.

Join us in recognizing and honoring our Fall Semester Honor Roll Student- Athletes.

Signing Saturday after the game!

WBB vs Louisiana

Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 11 a.m.

Education Day / National Girls and Women in Sports Day

Education Day is back and this year we get to celebrate it while honoring National Girls and Women in Sports Day.

Halftime: Village of Barboursville — Jump Rope Kids

To sign up your school for Education Day, please fill out this form!

MBB vs JMU

Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.

Pom Pom Giveaway

Make sure to arrive early and pick up your set of Herd Pom Poms!

MBB vs App State

Saturday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.

Senior Night

Join us after the game as we honor our seniors and what they have contributed in their time with our Herd family.

Signing Saturday after the game!

WBB vs Georgia State

Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 6 p.m.

We Are Herd Strong / Play4Kay

For our We Are Herd Strong / Play4Kay game, we are honoring and remembering those who have be affected by cancer. We will be collecting donations for the Play4Kay organization.

More details to follow.

Make sure to WEAR PINK as we are PINKING OUT THE CAM!

Giveaway: Pink Herd Hats

We will have signs and ribbons at the main gate that fans can write who they cheer for and hold them up during a portion of the game.

Anyone who came to the Sweetheart Clinic can wear your pink sweetheart clinic shirt and get in free.

Halftime: Jump Rope Kids

WBB vs Georgia Southern

Friday, March 1 at 6 p.m.

Senior Day

Join us after the game as we honor our seniors and what they have contributed in their time with our Herd family.