Thunder at Warriors: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Saturday

Steph Curry and the Warriors close out a two-game series against the Thunder on Saturday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Warriors (34-33) beat the Thunder (21-46) by 21 points on Thursday night, 118-97, as Steph Curry led Golden State with 34 points. The Warriors are currently in eighth place in the Western Conference, three games behind the Los Angeles Lakers, and just a half-game ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies.

If the playoffs were to begin today, the Warriors would face the Grizzlies in the play-in tournament – but Golden State will want to avoid dropping to the No. 10 spot at all costs.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Saturday, May 8

Time: 7 p.m. PT

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports Oklahoma

Injury Report:

Oklahoma City: Luguentz Dort (patellar tendinitis) is questionable. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (plantar fasciitis), Mike Muscala (right ankle sprain) and Aleksej Pokusevski (left knee contusion) are out.

Golden State: Damion Lee (health and safety protocol), Kelly Oubre Jr. (left wrist soreness), Eric Paschall (left hip flexor strain), Klay Thompson (Achilles tendon) and James Wiseman (meniscus tear) are out.

Probable starting lineups

Oklahoma City Thunder

F Isaiah Roby

F Darius Bazley

C Moses Brown

G Luguentz Dort

G Theo Maledon

Golden State Warriors