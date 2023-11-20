Thunder vs. Trail Blazers: How to watch OKC-Portland on TV, streaming today
The Oklahoma City Thunder travel to face the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday at Moda Center in Portland. Here's what you need to know:
OKC Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers start time today
Matchup: Thunder (9-4) vs. Trail Blazers (3-9)
Date: Sunday, Nov. 19
Time: 8 p.m. CT
Where: Moda Center in Portland
Betting line: Thunder by 6.5
OKC Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers TV channel today
TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma
Radio: 98.1 FM, 640 AM
Streaming: Fubo (free trial).
If you don't have Bally Sports Oklahoma, you can sign up for Fubo with a free trial to watch the Thunder all season long.
