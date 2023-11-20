Thunder vs. Trail Blazers: How to watch OKC-Portland on TV, streaming today

The Oklahoma City Thunder travel to face the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday at Moda Center in Portland. Here's what you need to know:

OKC Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers start time today

Matchup: Thunder (9-4) vs. Trail Blazers (3-9)

Date: Sunday, Nov. 19

Time: 8 p.m. CT

Where: Moda Center in Portland

Betting line: Thunder by 6.5

OKC Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers TV channel today

TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Radio: 98.1 FM, 640 AM

Streaming: Fubo (free trial).

If you don't have Bally Sports Oklahoma, you can sign up for Fubo with a free trial to watch the Thunder all season long.

