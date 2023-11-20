Advertisement

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers: How to watch OKC-Portland on TV, streaming today

Joel Lorenzi, The Oklahoman
The Oklahoma City Thunder travel to face the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday at Moda Center in Portland. Here's what you need to know:

OKC Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers start time today

Matchup: Thunder (9-4) vs. Trail Blazers (3-9)

Date: Sunday, Nov. 19

Time: 8 p.m. CT

Where: Moda Center in Portland

Betting line: Thunder by 6.5

OKC Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers TV channel today

TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Radio: 98.1 FM, 640 AM

Streaming: Fubo (free trial).

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: How to watch OKC Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers on TV, streaming