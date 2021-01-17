Thunder vs. Sixers: How to watch, TV channel, start time (Jan. 17)

On Sunday, the Oklahoma City Thunder will meet the Philadelphia 76ers, one of the best teams in the league but a group who is expected to be shorthanded.

The 76ers (9-5) will not have star center Joel Embiid or sharpshooter Seth Curry, according to Sixers Wire. In games without Embiid this season, Philadelphia is 0-3.

The Thunder, 6-6, may be without center Al Horford, who missed last game for personal reasons. Even with his absence, they overcame a 22-point deficit to beat the Chicago Bulls.

Here are the details of how to watch:

Opponent: Philadelphia 76ers

Date and time: Jan. 17, 6 p.m. CT

How to watch: FOX Sports Oklahoma

Radio station: WWLS 98.1FM OKC

Thunder: What to watch for

How can the Thunder follow up a victory like the win Friday over the Bulls? Role players like Kenrich Williams and Mike Muscala were awesome. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander set a career-high in scoring, and Lu Dort made huge plays on both ends of the court. If Horford is out again, Isaiah Roby would likely keep the starting spot after starting both of the last two games. He has been good, scoring double-digit points in each of the last two games and shooting 52.6% from the field. Oklahoma City will look to move its winning percentage back above .500, but the Sixers will present another test. If Horford can suit up, he would go against his former team.

Sixers' season

The Sixers started the season 7-1 but have lost four of the last six games. Curry has been out for all of them, and that doesn't seem like a coincidence, given his wild 59.5% 3-point shooting. Embiid missed two of those six games, both of which were losses. Without them, reliance will be more on Tobias Harris, who is averaging 19.1 points, Ben Simmons, who is posting 12.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.0 assists, and Tyrese Maxey, who is having a stellar rookie season and has scored double-digit points in each of the last six games, including one of which he went off for 39. Maxey was the Sixers' draft selection with the 21st pick using what had been the Thunder's top-20 protected pick.