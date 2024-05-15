Thunder vs Mavericks: How to watch, projected starters, odds for Game 5 in NBA playoffs
The No. 1-seeded OKC Thunder will host the No. 5 Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The best-of-seven series is tied at 2-2. The Thunder earned a 100-96 road win in Game 4 on Monday.
Here's what you need to know about the matchup:
More: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander carries Thunder past Mavericks in clutch to tie NBA playoff series
Thunder vs. Mavericks live score updates
More: Mussatto: How on earth did Thunder pull off Game 4 win vs Mavericks? OKC 'in a series now'
Thunder vs. Mavericks highlights
More: What makes guarding Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 'a challenge' in NBA playoffs? Mavs explain
OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks NBA playoffs Game 5 predictions
Justin Martinez, The Oklahoman
Despite being the youngest No. 1 seed in NBA history, OKC showed poise when it was on the ropes in Game 4.
The Thunder overcame a 14-point deficit on the road to tie the series at 2-2, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continued to look unguardable. He scored a game-high 34 points.
OKC now has momentum as it returns home, and it'll do just enough to come out on top in Game 5.
Prediction: Thunder 107, Mavericks 105
More: Mussatto: Why Cason Wallace-Dereck Lively II trade was a win-win for Thunder, Mavericks
Game 5: How to watch OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks
Date: Wednesday, May 15
Time: 8:30 p.m. CT
TV: TNT
Live Stream: Sling (watch for free)
More: How OKC Thunder is aiming to overcome slow starts against Mavericks in Game 5
Injury report for OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks
OKC Thunder injury report
None
Dallas Mavericks injury report
Maxi Kleber (right shoulder sprain) is out. Olivier Maxence-Prosper (left ankle sprain) is out. Luka Doncic (right ankle sprain, left ankle soreness) is probable.
More: How OKC Thunder's Mark Daigneault ascended from UConn manager to NBA Coach of the Year
Projected OKC Thunder starting lineup
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (30.1 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 6.2 APG)
Josh Giddey (12.3 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 4.8 APG)
Lu Dort (10.9 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 1.4 APG)
Jalen Williams (19.1 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 4.5 APG)
Chet Holmgren (16.5 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 2.4 APG)
More: Was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander snubbed in NBA MVP voting? Shaquille O'Neal thinks so
Projected Dallas Mavericks starting lineup
Luka Doncic (33.9 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 9.8 APG)
Kyrie Irving (25.6 PPG, 5 RPG, 5.2 APG)
Derrick Jones Jr. (8.6 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 1 APG)
P.J. Washington (11.7 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 1.5 APG)
Daniel Gafford (11.2 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 1.6 APG)
More: Charles Barkley says Thunder 'got lucky' with off nights from Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving
OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks playoff series schedule
Game 1: OKC 117, Dallas 95
Game 2: Dallas 119, OKC 110
Game 3: Dallas 105, OKC 101
Game 4: OKC 100, Dallas 96
Game 5: 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, in OKC (TNT)
Game 6: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18, in Dallas (ESPN)
Game 7 (if necessary): 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 20, in OKC (TNT)
More: Why NBA superfan James Goldstein roots for OKC Thunder
OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks regular-season series record
OKC won the regular-season series, 3-1.
More: Who will OKC Thunder select in 2024 NBA Draft? Here's what mock drafts project at No. 12
OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks NBA playoffs Game 4 betting odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, May 15
Spread: OKC (-4.5)
Over/under: 213.5
Moneyline: OKC -175 | Dallas +145
More: 2018 NBA Re-Draft: Would Luka Doncic or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander go No. 1?
2024 NBA playoffs
First-round picks: Celtics vs Heat | Knicks vs 76ers | Bucks vs Pacers | Cavaliers vs Magic | Thunder vs Pelicans | Nuggets vs Lakers | Timberwolves vs Suns | Clippers vs Mavericks
Second-round picks: Thunder vs Mavericks | Nuggets vs Timberwolves | Celtics vs Cavaliers | Knicks vs Pacers
More: 2024 NBA playoffs: Complete schedule, bracket breakdown, how to watch
More OKC Thunder news
Mussatto: OKC Thunder at base of second mountain, ready for another climb up NBA ranks
Dawg pound: Why do Thunder players bark in postgame interviews? Jalen Williams explains
Mussatto: Fair or not, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be judged by Thunder success in NBA playoffs
Age is a number: Is OKC too young to win in playoffs? Here's what Shai Gilgeous-Alexander says
What to know: With Thunder back in NBA playoffs for first time since 2020, here are 4 things to know
NBA power rankings entering playoffs: Can OKC Thunder survive the West to reach finals?
Roster management: How Sam Presti put together OKC Thunder's 2023-24 NBA playoff team
We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Thunder vs Mavericks: How to watch, TV odds for Game 5 in NBA playoffs