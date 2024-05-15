Thunder vs Mavericks: How to watch, projected starters, odds for Game 5 in NBA playoffs

The No. 1-seeded OKC Thunder will host the No. 5 Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The best-of-seven series is tied at 2-2. The Thunder earned a 100-96 road win in Game 4 on Monday.

Here's what you need to know about the matchup:

More: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander carries Thunder past Mavericks in clutch to tie NBA playoff series

Thunder vs. Mavericks live score updates

More: Mussatto: How on earth did Thunder pull off Game 4 win vs Mavericks? OKC 'in a series now'

Thunder vs. Mavericks highlights

Tweets by okcthunder

More: What makes guarding Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 'a challenge' in NBA playoffs? Mavs explain

OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks NBA playoffs Game 5 predictions

Justin Martinez, The Oklahoman

Despite being the youngest No. 1 seed in NBA history, OKC showed poise when it was on the ropes in Game 4.

The Thunder overcame a 14-point deficit on the road to tie the series at 2-2, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continued to look unguardable. He scored a game-high 34 points.

OKC now has momentum as it returns home, and it'll do just enough to come out on top in Game 5.

Prediction: Thunder 107, Mavericks 105

More: Mussatto: Why Cason Wallace-Dereck Lively II trade was a win-win for Thunder, Mavericks

Game 5: How to watch OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks

Date: Wednesday, May 15

Time: 8:30 p.m. CT

TV: TNT

Live Stream: Sling (watch for free)

More: How OKC Thunder is aiming to overcome slow starts against Mavericks in Game 5

Injury report for OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks

OKC Thunder injury report

None

Dallas Mavericks injury report

Maxi Kleber (right shoulder sprain) is out. Olivier Maxence-Prosper (left ankle sprain) is out. Luka Doncic (right ankle sprain, left ankle soreness) is probable.

More: How OKC Thunder's Mark Daigneault ascended from UConn manager to NBA Coach of the Year

Projected OKC Thunder starting lineup

More: Was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander snubbed in NBA MVP voting? Shaquille O'Neal thinks so

Projected Dallas Mavericks starting lineup

More: Charles Barkley says Thunder 'got lucky' with off nights from Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving

OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks playoff series schedule

More: Why NBA superfan James Goldstein roots for OKC Thunder

OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks regular-season series record

OKC won the regular-season series, 3-1.

More: Who will OKC Thunder select in 2024 NBA Draft? Here's what mock drafts project at No. 12

OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks NBA playoffs Game 4 betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, May 15

Spread: OKC (-4.5)

Over/under: 213.5

Moneyline: OKC -175 | Dallas +145

More: 2018 NBA Re-Draft: Would Luka Doncic or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander go No. 1?

2024 NBA playoffs

First-round picks: Celtics vs Heat | Knicks vs 76ers | Bucks vs Pacers | Cavaliers vs Magic | Thunder vs Pelicans | Nuggets vs Lakers | Timberwolves vs Suns | Clippers vs Mavericks

Second-round picks: Thunder vs Mavericks | Nuggets vs Timberwolves | Celtics vs Cavaliers | Knicks vs Pacers

More: 2024 NBA playoffs: Complete schedule, bracket breakdown, how to watch

More OKC Thunder news

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Thunder vs Mavericks: How to watch, TV odds for Game 5 in NBA playoffs