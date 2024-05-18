Thunder vs Mavericks: How to watch, odds, predictions for Game 6 in NBA playoffs

The No. 1-seeded OKC Thunder will travel to face the No. 5 Dallas Mavericks in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Dallas leads the best-of-seven series, 3-2. The Mavericks earned a 104-92 road win over the Thunder in Game 5 on Wednesday.

Here's what you need to know about the matchup:

Thunder vs. Mavericks live score updates

Mark Daigneault backs Thunder's process

The Thunder likes the looks it's been getting. Shots just haven't fallen, especially from 3-point range.

"The most variant part of the game is if jump shots go in ... We can't overreact to one game ever," Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said before Game 6.

Daigneault said the Thunder was a better offensive team in Game 5 than it was in Game 4.

We'll see if Daigneault sticks with Isaiah Joe in the starting lineup Saturday.

—Joe Mussatto, Staff writer

Thunder vs. Mavericks highlights

OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks NBA playoffs Game 6 predictions

Justin Martinez, The Oklahoman

OKC gained momentum when it earned a comeback win in Game 4 on the road.

But Dallas snatched it right back with a convincing Game 5 victory. Luka Doncic played his best basketball of the series, recording a triple double, and OKC continued its struggles from deep despite starting Isaiah Joe over Josh Giddey.

The Mavericks have momentum and home court advantage entering Game 6. I'm picking them to close out the series.

Prediction: Dallas 103, OKC 97

Game 6: How to watch OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks

Date: Saturday, May 18

Time: 7 p.m. CT

TV: ABC

Live Stream: Sling (watch for free)

Injury report for OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks

OKC Thunder injury report

None

Dallas Mavericks injury report

Maxi Kleber (right shoulder sprain) is out. Olivier Maxence-Prosper (left ankle sprain) is out. Luka Doncic (right ankle sprain, left ankle soreness) is probable.

Projected OKC Thunder starting lineup

Projected Dallas Mavericks starting lineup

OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks playoff series schedule

OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks regular-season series record

OKC won the regular-season series, 3-1.

OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks NBA playoffs Game 6 betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday, May 18

Spread: Dallas (-3.5)

Over/under: 209.5

Moneyline: Dallas -175 | OKC +145

2024 NBA playoffs

First-round picks: Celtics vs Heat | Knicks vs 76ers | Bucks vs Pacers | Cavaliers vs Magic | Thunder vs Pelicans | Nuggets vs Lakers | Timberwolves vs Suns | Clippers vs Mavericks

Second-round picks: Thunder vs Mavericks | Nuggets vs Timberwolves | Celtics vs Cavaliers | Knicks vs Pacers

