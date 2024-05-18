Thunder vs Mavericks: How to watch, odds, predictions for Game 6 in NBA playoffs
The No. 1-seeded OKC Thunder will travel to face the No. 5 Dallas Mavericks in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Dallas leads the best-of-seven series, 3-2. The Mavericks earned a 104-92 road win over the Thunder in Game 5 on Wednesday.
Here's what you need to know about the matchup:
Thunder vs. Mavericks live score updates
Mark Daigneault backs Thunder's process
The Thunder likes the looks it's been getting. Shots just haven't fallen, especially from 3-point range.
"The most variant part of the game is if jump shots go in ... We can't overreact to one game ever," Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said before Game 6.
Daigneault said the Thunder was a better offensive team in Game 5 than it was in Game 4.
We'll see if Daigneault sticks with Isaiah Joe in the starting lineup Saturday.
—Joe Mussatto, Staff writer
Thunder vs. Mavericks highlights
OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks NBA playoffs Game 6 predictions
Justin Martinez, The Oklahoman
OKC gained momentum when it earned a comeback win in Game 4 on the road.
But Dallas snatched it right back with a convincing Game 5 victory. Luka Doncic played his best basketball of the series, recording a triple double, and OKC continued its struggles from deep despite starting Isaiah Joe over Josh Giddey.
The Mavericks have momentum and home court advantage entering Game 6. I'm picking them to close out the series.
Prediction: Dallas 103, OKC 97
Game 6: How to watch OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks
Date: Saturday, May 18
Time: 7 p.m. CT
TV: ABC
Live Stream: Sling (watch for free)
Injury report for OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks
OKC Thunder injury report
None
Dallas Mavericks injury report
Maxi Kleber (right shoulder sprain) is out. Olivier Maxence-Prosper (left ankle sprain) is out. Luka Doncic (right ankle sprain, left ankle soreness) is probable.
Projected OKC Thunder starting lineup
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (30.1 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 6.2 APG)
Isaiah Joe (8.2 PPG, 2.3 RPG, 1.3 APG)
Lu Dort (10.9 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 1.4 APG)
Jalen Williams (19.1 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 4.5 APG)
Chet Holmgren (16.5 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 2.4 APG)
Projected Dallas Mavericks starting lineup
Luka Doncic (33.9 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 9.8 APG)
Kyrie Irving (25.6 PPG, 5 RPG, 5.2 APG)
Derrick Jones Jr. (8.6 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 1 APG)
P.J. Washington (11.7 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 1.5 APG)
Daniel Gafford (11.2 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 1.6 APG)
OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks playoff series schedule
Game 1: OKC 117, Dallas 95
Game 2: Dallas 119, OKC 110
Game 3: Dallas 105, OKC 101
Game 4: OKC 100, Dallas 96
Game 5: Dallas 104, OKC 92
Game 6: 7 p.m. Saturday, May 18, in Dallas (ABC)
Game 7 (if necessary): 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 20, in OKC (TNT)
OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks regular-season series record
OKC won the regular-season series, 3-1.
OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks NBA playoffs Game 6 betting odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday, May 18
Spread: Dallas (-3.5)
Over/under: 209.5
Moneyline: Dallas -175 | OKC +145
2024 NBA playoffs
First-round picks: Celtics vs Heat | Knicks vs 76ers | Bucks vs Pacers | Cavaliers vs Magic | Thunder vs Pelicans | Nuggets vs Lakers | Timberwolves vs Suns | Clippers vs Mavericks
Second-round picks: Thunder vs Mavericks | Nuggets vs Timberwolves | Celtics vs Cavaliers | Knicks vs Pacers
