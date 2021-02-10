Thunder vs. Lakers: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Wednesday

The Oklahoma City Thunder will once again try to win the second of a two-game mini-series after losing the first matchup.

They did it to the Houston Rockets to open the month. They did it to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the following days. Now, in the third mini-series in a row, they’ll try to beat the Los Angeles Lakers after losing 119-112 in overtime on Wednesday.

Oklahoma City is 10-13 and the Lakers are 19-6.

Here are the details of how to watch:

Opponent: Los Angeles Lakers

Date and time: Feb. 10, 9 p.m. CT

How to watch: FOX Sports Oklahoma

Radio station: WWLS 98.1FM OKC

Probable starting lineups

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander appeared on the NBA's injury report late Tuesday listed as out with a left knee sprain, the same issue that caused him to miss two games earlier this month. Head coach Mark Daigneault has said the team is being cautious with him, so it's possible this is more of a precautionary day off following his more than 41 minutes played on Monday.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER (10-13)

Guard: Hamidou Diallo

Guard: Kenrich Williams

Forward: Luguentz Dort

Forward: Darius Bazley

Center: Al Horford

As for the Lakers, Anthony Davis missed last game and may remain out after Los Angeles won without him.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS (19-6)

Forward: LeBron James

Forward: Markieff Morris

Center: Marc Gasol

Guard: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Guard: Dennis Schröder

Injury reports

Thunder

Gilgeous-Alexander, as mentioned above, is reported to be out on Wednesday. Theo Maledon was listed in health and safety protocols, so the Thunder would be down three guards should both miss (including George Hill, who is out for a month). Mike Muscala remains out with a concussion. Isaiah Roby wasn't part of the injury report, so his status is unclear. He has missed the last three games.

Lakers

Anthony Davis remains questionable with an Achilles injury after missing the game on Monday. Alex Caruso is questionable with a hand injury, while Kostas Antetokounmpo and Jared Dudley have been ruled out. LeBron James is listed as probable. He has yet to miss a game this season, but after back-to-back overtime games -- he played 46.5 minutes in double-OT on Saturday and 42.5 minutes and 42.5 minutes on Monday -- it's not inconceivable that he would get a day off.

