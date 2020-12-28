Thunder vs. Jazz: Point spread, betting odds, prediction

The Oklahoma City Thunder play the Utah Jazz on Monday and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, moneyline odds and over-under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet on BetMGM.

The game tips off at 7 p.m. and can be seen on FOX Sports Oklahoma.

The Thunder are coming off a last-second win against the Charlotte Hornets. Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit the game-winning shot after Charlotte overcame a 13-point deficit to tie the game late.

Utah’s last game was a tight loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Trailing by three with four seconds left, the Jazz were called for a five-second violation trying to inbound the ball, which ultimately ended the game.

Point spread: Thunder +8.5

Moneyline: Thunder +290 / Jazz -375

Over-under: 218.5

The Jazz are a playoff-caliber team coming off a painful loss to the Timberwolves. Oklahoma City looked good in the first game, but it would take a massive effort to defeat Utah.

As long as Rudy Gobert is anchoring the defense, the Jazz will be difficult to score on. The Thunder spaced the floor well against Charlotte, but this will be a different beast. Oklahoma City will need more consistency from its bench in particular if it is to win.

I wouldn’t bet on the Thunder winning or covering the spread. Utah is too good. If I’m betting on the over-under, I would take the under as well; Oklahoma City’s defense looked good in the first game, and the Jazz’s is consistently excellent.

Prediction: Jazz 112, Thunder 98

