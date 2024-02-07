Advertisement

Thunder vs Jazz Game Highlights

NBA.com

The Jazz outscore the Thunder 63-49 in the 2nd half to defeat the Thunder, 124-117. For Utah, Lauri Markkanen led the way with 33 points (5-7 3PT FG) and 11 rebounds with John Collins adding 22 points and 9 rebounds. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 28 points, 7 assists, and 4 rebounds aided by Jalen Williams tallying 26 points (3 3PM), 5 rebounds, and 5 assists and Chet Holmgren putting up 22 points (4 3PM), 8 rebounds, and 4 blocks for Oklahoma City