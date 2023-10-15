Thunder vs. Hornets takeaways: OKC suffers narrows loss despite being shorthanded

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the ball tipped off on Sunday, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander watched from the sideline.

The star point guard didn't suit up in his usual threads for OKC's preseason road game against the Charlotte Hornets. Instead, he wore an orange jacket, khaki cargo pants and a pair of Timberland boots.

Gilgeous-Alexander was joined on the sideline by OKC's usual starting lineup. Josh Giddey. Lu Dort. Jalen Williams. Chet Holmgren.

All five players got to rest during the Thunder's 117-115 loss to the Hornets, who rolled out their usual starters. Still, OKC held its own throughout the contest and nearly erased a 16-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

The shorthanded Thunder found itself down by two points in the closing seconds when Aaron Wiggins dished the ball to Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, who attempted a layup as time expired. The ball hit the rim and bounced out, sealing Charlotte's narrow victory.

OKC continues preseason play with a home game against the Milwaukee Bucks at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Here are three takeaways from the loss:

Aaron Wiggins shines in return to his home state

It didn't take long for Wiggins to get involved on Sunday.

Jaylin Williams gathered a pass behind the arc on OKC's opening possession and found the 24-year-old wing, who had slipped past Brandon Miller and was now cutting to the basket.

Williams delivered a pass on the money, and Wiggins finished with a two-handed dunk for the first points of the game.

That marked the start of a strong homecoming performance by Wiggins, who finished with 16 points and four rebounds in 29 minutes. The North Carolinian grew up in Greensboro, which is about 90 miles away from Charlotte.

Wiggins continues to produce when given the opportunity. The former second round pick in 2021 averaged 6.8 points and three rebounds in 18.5 minutes per game last season.

Jaylin Williams showcases his versatility at center

Williams already had his hands in position to catch a pass as he walked up to the 3-point line.

The second-year big man was ready to let it fly late in the first quarter, and Ousmane Dieng obliged by sending a pass his way. Williams caught the pass in stride and calmly knocked down the 3-pointer, trimming the deficit to 24-20.

Williams showcased his versatility at the center position on Sunday. The 6-foot-10 sophomore recorded 18 points on 2-for-4 shooting from deep to go along with nine rebounds and three assists.

A former second round pick in 2022, Williams has the skills to excel as a modern big man. He shot 40.7% from behind the arc last season, and he also averaged 1.6 assists in 18.7 minutes.

Williams must share frontcourt minutes with the likes of Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and others this season. But he saw an expanded role on Sunday, and he made the most of it.

Vasilije Micic thrives in lead facilitator role

Vasilije Micic quickly surveyed the floor as gravity began to take over.

OKC trailed 67-58 in the closing seconds of the first half when its 29-year-old rookie went up for a layup and got got met at the rim by Mark Williams.

Micic got caught in the air, but he quickly adjusted by whipping a pass to White. The fellow Thunder newcomer then drilled the corner 3-pointer.

That was just one of the many dazzling passes on Sunday by Micic, who thrived in a lead facilitator role while Gilgeous-Alexander and Giddey rested. The former EuroLeague MVP finished with a game-high eight assists to go along with six points in 26 minutes.

Even when Gilgeous-Alexander and Giddey return for the start of the regular season, Micic figures to be a reliable facilitator off the bench. He averaged 4.8 assists per game throughout his nine-year EuroLeague career, and that experience should be invaluable for a young OKC team.

