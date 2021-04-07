Thunder vs. Hornets: Point spread, betting odds, prediction (April 7)

The Oklahoma City Thunder play the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, moneyline odds and over-under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet on BetMGM.

The game tips off at 7 p.m. and can be seen on Bally Sports Oklahoma.

Both the Thunder (20-30) and Hornets (25-24) are facing injuries to important players. Oklahoma City continues to be without anyone from its preferred starting unit, while Charlotte is down Gordon Hayward and LaMelo Ball.

The lines, courtesy of BetMGM

Point spread: Thunder +5.5

Moneyline: Thunder +180 / Hornets -220

Over-under: 213.5

How to watch: Thunder vs. Hornets

Advice and prediction

In all honesty, I wouldn't bet on this game. With so many injuries, it's hard to get a gauge on what we'll see from either team. This is only the second full game Charlotte will play without Hayward, so it's unclear what it will look like, and the Thunder have been competitive enough throughout the season that I'm not willing to chalk up the L before every game. If there's one thing that could sway me, it's the status of Kenrich Williams. Right now he's off the injured list. If his ankle sprain prevents him from playing, I'd be more comfortable betting on the Hornets. NBA.com noted that in the Thunder's three losses to the Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns and Portland Trail Blazers, OKC was minus-8 with Williams on the court and minus-98 without him. The Thunder defense has been atrocious lately, and if both Williams and Lu Dort are out, you may be able to take the over -- but again, proceed with caution, because Charlotte has scored less than 90 points in two of its last three games. Prediction: Hornets 109, Thunder 104

