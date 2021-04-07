Thunder vs. Hornets: Point spread, betting odds, prediction (April 7)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Logan Newman
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Oklahoma City Thunder play the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, moneyline odds and over-under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet on BetMGM.

The game tips off at 7 p.m. and can be seen on Bally Sports Oklahoma.

Both the Thunder (20-30) and Hornets (25-24) are facing injuries to important players. Oklahoma City continues to be without anyone from its preferred starting unit, while Charlotte is down Gordon Hayward and LaMelo Ball.

The lines, courtesy of BetMGM

  • Point spread: Thunder +5.5

  • Moneyline: Thunder +180 / Hornets -220

  • Over-under: 213.5

Place your legal, online sports bets in CO, IN, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN and WV at BetMGM.

How to watch: Thunder vs. Hornets

Advice and prediction

In all honesty, I wouldn't bet on this game. With so many injuries, it's hard to get a gauge on what we'll see from either team. This is only the second full game Charlotte will play without Hayward, so it's unclear what it will look like, and the Thunder have been competitive enough throughout the season that I'm not willing to chalk up the L before every game. If there's one thing that could sway me, it's the status of Kenrich Williams. Right now he's off the injured list. If his ankle sprain prevents him from playing, I'd be more comfortable betting on the Hornets. NBA.com noted that in the Thunder's three losses to the Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns and Portland Trail Blazers, OKC was minus-8 with Williams on the court and minus-98 without him. The Thunder defense has been atrocious lately, and if both Williams and Lu Dort are out, you may be able to take the over -- but again, proceed with caution, because Charlotte has scored less than 90 points in two of its last three games. Prediction: Hornets 109, Thunder 104

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • McDaniels has career-high 21 points, Hornets beat Thunder

    OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Jalen McDaniels had a career-high 21 points in his second career start to help the Charlotte Hornets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 113-102 on Wednesday night. McDaniels also had six rebounds and three assists. Terry Rozier scored 17 points, Miles Bridges had 16 and Devonte' Garaham and Cody Zeller added 15 each, and Zeller had 14 rebounds.

  • Thunder injury report: Kenrich Williams active against Hornets

    Kenrich Williams, who suffered an ankle sprain against the Pistons, is not on the Thunder's injury report against the Hornets.

  • Thunder vs. Hornets: Lineups, injury reports, broadcast info (April 7)

    See injury reports, projected lineups and how to watch the Thunder vs. Hornets game.

  • ‘I’m 100 percent playing’: Cole Anthony will return on Wednesday

    Magic rookie Cole Anthony confirmed that he will return to play on Wednesday versus the Wizards.

  • ONE Championship on TNT results: Adriano Moraes KOs Demetrious Johnson; Eddie Alvarez DQ’d

    Adriano Moraes put on a career-defining performance to finish Demetrious Johnson in the second round, as the ONE Championship on TNT results came in on Wednesday. The Brazilian was fighting live on prime time U.S. television and gave the American fans a show to remember. Adriano Moraes upsets Demetrious Johnson with stunning knockout Moraes was defending his ONE Championship flyweight title, but came into the contest as a heavy underdog. The early signs indicated he might upset the odds, but there was nothing in the opening round to suggest the fight would end so suddenly. Johnson was switching stances, looking to create an opening. After exchanging low kicks, "DJ" pressed forward and the two flyweights clinched against the cage. They separated and Moraes caught a body kick and tried to take Johnson down. The American landed in top position, but was swept as he looked for a leg lock. The Brazilian finished the round in top position and would have been slightly ahead on the scorecards when the bell sounded. The second stanza started slowly, but the action escalated dramatically. Moraes tried to catch Johnson with a flying knee, as the former UFC flyweight champion switched levels. It missed, but he followed up with a right uppercut which landed flush. Johnson was stunned and Moraes capitalized with a knee to the face of his prone opponent. With Johnson sprawled on his back, the Brazilian attacked with punches to finish the fight at the 2:20 mark. Moraes has only ever lost by split decision and his record improved to 19-3. He can now stake a legitimate claim to being the best flyweight in the world after beating the best 125-pounder of all time. Johnson drops to 30-4-1 after suffering the first defeat of his post UFC career. It was the first time he has ever been stopped in 35 professional fights. https://twitter.com/ONEChampionship/status/1379990247551889408?s=20 Eddie Alvarez loses by disqualification in controversial fashion The co-main event finished in a premature and controversial fashion. Eddie Alvarez secured an early takedown and looked to finish Iuri Lapicus with ground and pound. As the former UFC and Bellator lightweight champion rained down vicious punches, Lapicus turned his face away. It exposed the back of the head area, but Alvarez continued the onslaught. Alvarez was clearly on the verge of finishing the fight with Lapicus unable to intelligently defend himself. But the referee called a halt due to the illegal blows, and with the Italian unable to continue, "The Underground King" was disqualified. It was desperately disappointing for Alvarez, who drops to 30-8. Lapicus appeared to be badly hurt, but moved up to 15-1 after being awarded the win. https://twitter.com/ONEChampionship/status/1379982671892279296?s=20 Conor McGregor says Dustin Poirier trilogy booked for UFC 264 ONE Championship on TNT 1 results Adriano Moraes def. Demetrious Johnson by Knockout (knee & punches) at 2:20 of Round 2Iuri Lapicus def. Eddie Alvarez by DQ (Illegal strikes)Raimond Magomedaliev def. Tyler McGuire by Decision (Unanimous)Enriko Kehl def. Chingiz Allazov by Decision (Split)Oumar Kane def. Patrick Schmid by TKO (punches) at 1:48 of Round 1

  • Ex-UFC champs Eddie Alvarez, Demetrious Johnson set to grow ONE's U.S. fanbase

    ONE is counting on Johnson and Alvarez to help it build a broader fanbase in the U.S.

  • NBA Mock Draft 3.0: Four-man race at the top with no true consensus No. 1 pick

    It’s turning out to be a four-man race at the top between Cade Cunningham, Jalen Suggs, Jalen Green and Evan Mobley.

  • Bellator 256 weigh-in results

    Check out the results from the official Bellator 256 fighter weigh-ins with Ryan Bader vs. Lyoto Machida in a light heavyweight rematch.

  • Zion Williamson's football frame blended with basketball finesse could be next frontier

    Williamson is combining two properties that basketball has treated as opposites: aggression and finesse. Basketball and football.

  • Trey Mancini welcomed back to Camden Yards with rousing ovation after missing last season with cancer

    This time last year, Mancini was recovering from cancer surgery and preparing to embark on a chemotherapy regimen.

  • Johnson looks to repeat as Masters champion after quick turnaround

    The hard-hitting American is a 9-1 favorite to win the tournament, according to William Hill Sportsbook, ahead of compatriots Justin Thomas (10-1) and Bryson DeChambeau (11-1), and for good reason. No one has been as consistently great as the 36-year-old South Carolina native, who has notched up victories every year since he joined the PGA Tour in 2007, with the exception of a still-impressive 2014 campaign. "I don't think any of that touches him," ESPN's Scott Van Pelt said when asked whether the short turnaround would help or hurt the man better known simply as "DJ."

  • Fantasy Basketball: James Harden suffers injury, and more for Week 16

    Here's everything you need to know as we head into Week 16 of the fantasy basketball season.

  • Kevin Holland promises a little less talking at UFC on ABC 2: ‘It’s kill or be killed’

    The change in Kevin Holland was apparent from the moment he stepped into the room for his Wednesday media session at the UFC Apex.

  • Premier League Talking Points

    Kevin De Bruyne has delivered so many outstanding performances for Manchester City that it is pointless trying to rank them but his display in Saturday's 2-0 win was certainly an exhibition of his qualities. Back to full fitness and back in his preferred central midfield role, the Belgian struck the bar with a thundering free-kick before the break and then set-up City's opener with his superb defence splitting pass to Gabriel Jesus. With City still in the running for an unprecedented four trophies and a big Champions League quarter-final against Borussia Dortmund coming up on Tuesday, De Bruyne is hitting peak form at just the rate moment.

  • Rookie Snapshot: Wide Receivers

    Liz Loza and draft analyst Eric Edholm take a deep dive into the top wide receivers — and future fantasy stars — set to join the league.

  • Masters 2021 betting preview: Can Dustin Johnson keep rolling?

    The defending champ is a +900 bet at BetMGM to win the Masters.

  • Golf-Keeping it simple, McIlroy ready to fix swing on the fly

    Rory McIlroy says he is learning more about his swing with his new instructor so he can identify and fix problems on his own during rounds. Ten years after squandering the 54-hole lead at the Masters, and with several other chances having gone begging, McIlroy is back at Augusta National for the only major he has yet to win. In light of some recent inconsistent form, legitimate questions are swirling around about whether his game is quite at the level needed to contend for a Green Jacket on Sunday.

  • LaVine, Vucevic lead Bulls past Raptors, 122-113

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine each scored 22 points and the Chicago Bulls beat the Toronto Raptors 122-113 on Thursday night for their third straight victory. LaVine also had 15 assists, and Lauri Markkanen came off the bench to score 18 points, making eight of 10 shots. ''I think we've got to be a team now that that really tries to jam it inside,'' said Bulls coach Billy Donovan, who has worked the 6-foot-11 Vucevic into the offense since the deadline trade with Orlando.

  • Report: ESPN, former Celtics legend Paul Pierce split after wild Instagram Live

    Paul Pierce went live on Instagram on Friday night in a room full of dancers while drinking, smoking and playing poker with friends.

  • Golf: Johnson set to defend as sense of normalcy returns to Masters

    The Masters returns to its traditional date this week as the year's first major at Augusta National and Dustin Johnson is the man to beat on a layout that, while familiar, will play and look much different than the one he triumphed on five months ago. Colorful, blooming azaleas set against emerald fairways and greens will be back on full display in stark contrast to the autumn foliage that created a rather unique setting last year when COVID-19 forced the Masters to be played in November. A win for Johnson, whose 20-under total last year broke the Masters record shared by Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth, would put him in elite company.