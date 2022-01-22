Thunder vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Oklahoma City Thunder (14-30) play against the Charlotte Hornets (20-20) at Spectrum Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday January 21, 2022

Oklahoma City Thunder 24, Charlotte Hornets 42 (Q2 09:13)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jon Hamm @JonMHamm

13 fast break points for the Hornets in the first quarter – 7:37 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

SGA and Giddey: 16 points on 7-13 shooting

Not SGA and Giddey: 4 points on 1-11 shooting – 7:37 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

End of first quarter: #Hornets 37, Thunder 20

PJ Washington is 3 for 3 from 3 and has 9 points

Hornets hit 15 of 23 shots (65.2%) – 7:35 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

End 1Q: Hornets 37, Thunder 20

OKC’s lackluster defense in San Antonio has traveled to Charlotte. The Hornets are shooting 65%. – 7:35 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Kenrich Williams in for the Thunder. His first game in 12 days. – 7:33 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Hornets allowing Shai/Giddey to get to the rim too easily for a team with no outside shooting. Hornets also cold from outside despite getting good looks – 7:31 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Josh Giddey took a spill and came up limping. After checking him on the bench, Thunder trainers are taking him to the locker room. – 7:31 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

PJ Washington ditches the braids and sinks his first three after 16 straight misses – 7:27 PM

Story continues

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Hayward REALLY wanted to turn the ball over on that last possession – 7:18 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Expected Lu Dort to guard LaMelo Ball, but Aaron Wiggins is getting the assignment.

Dort is on Miles Bridges. – 7:14 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Thunder assistants Mike Wilks and David Akinyooye are in health and safety protocols. – 7:11 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Homecoming game tonight for Aaron Wiggins, who’s from Greensboro, N.C. – 7:03 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Giving up assets to trade away Russell Westbrook for John Wall sounds as ridiculous as giving up assets to trade away Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for Ben Simmons.

And yet somehow both those ideas have been floated today. – 6:39 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

No injuries to report vs OKC! 🙌

#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/c8ldh9qvhy – 5:43 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Derrick Favors is available tonight, he was listed as questionable. Interesting as the Thunder have a back to back, would assume they’d want Favors for tomorrow vs Cleveland. – 5:43 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Derrick Favors (lower back soreness) is available tonight, per Daigneault. – 5:43 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Mark Daigneault said Kenrich Williams, who’s returning from health and safety protocols, will slot back into his regular role. – 5:42 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault announces the same starters:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Lu Dort

Josh Giddey

Aaron Wiggins

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl – 5:41 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Thunder starters at Hornets:

– SGA

– Giddey

– Dort

– Wiggins

– Robinson-Earl – 5:40 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Speaking to Mamadi Diakite pregame.

“Happy birthday to me,” he says, getting up.

Diakite, genuinely a joy to talk to, turned 25 today. pic.twitter.com/zdsygRRNY8 – 5:23 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

PJ Washington is available to play against Oklahoma City.

“He should be good to go tonight.” — James Borrego pic.twitter.com/M1FHCT4dHV – 5:18 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Coach JB is LIVE! 🎥 twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:16 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Lamar Stevens (knee soreness) is PROBABLE for tomorrow’s game against OKC. Rajon Rondo (hamstring) is QUESTIONABLE. – 5:10 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

ESPN is picking up Knicks-Heat on January 26, dropping Grizzlies-Spurs. The network is also picking up Lakers-Hornets and dropping Celtics-Hawks on January 28. – 4:35 PM

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

Upcoming national television schedule changes involving the Knicks, Heat, Grizzlies, Spurs, Lakers, Hornets, Celtics and Hawks:

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

OFFICIAL: Our game vs the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, Jan. 28, will start at 7:30 p.m. Additionally, the game will now be nationally televised on ESPN.

🔗: https://t.co/HQ1CiAloAR pic.twitter.com/ldEZolgAmN – 4:33 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

#Hornets game next Friday against the Lakers will now be broadcast on @espn and the game time has changed to 7:30 p.m. It will mark the Hornets fifth national TV broadcast of season. That’s already the most national TV games in a season since the team returned to Charlotte. – 4:32 PM

