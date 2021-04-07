Thunder vs. Hornets: Lineups, injury reports, broadcast info (April 7)

With losses of more than 20 points in four of the last five games, the Oklahoma City Thunder are starting to slip. They’ll look to recover against a Charlotte Hornets team missing two of its most important players, LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward.

The Hornets held on to beat the Indiana Pacers in the game Hayward got injured, but got crushed by the Boston Celtics in the next game.

OKC will hope Charlotte comes out in a funk without Ball and Hayward.

Here are the details of how to watch the game:

Opponent: Charlotte Hornets

Date and time: April 7, 7 p.m. CT

How to watch: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Radio station: WWLS 98.1 FM OKC

Projected starting lineups

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER (20-30)

Kenrich Williams did not appear on the injury report on Wednesday morning, but after suffering an ankle sprain against the Pistons, his status is uncertain.

Guard: Theo Maledon

Guard: Svi Mykhailiuk

Forward: Kenrich Williams

Forward: Aleksej Pokusevski

Center: Moses Brown

CHARLOTTE HORNETS (25-24)

Guard: Terry Rozier

Guard: Devonte' Graham

Forward: Miles Bridges

Forward: PJ Washington

Center: Bismack Biyombo

Injury report

Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (plantar fasciitis), Darius Bazley (left foot contusion), Al Horford (shut down) and Mike Muscala (ankle) are all out. Lu Dort, Isaiah Roby and Josh Hall remain in concussion protocol and are all listed as out. As written above, Williams is not on the injury report but his status is not certain.

Hornets

Gordon Hayward (foot), Malik Monk (ankle) and LaMelo Ball (wrist) will all miss the game against the Thunder.

