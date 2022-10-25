Thunder vs Clippers Betting Forecast
Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Oklahoma City Thunder host the LA Clippers
The Bulls continue to build offensive continuity in year two for this core group.
Steve Kerr provides a timeline for when Donte DiVincenzo can realistically return to action.
There still appears not to be an imminent Crowder trade.
Nick Saban's farcical explanation of why he didn't suspend Jermaine Burton gives a playbook to any Alabama player who harms a field-rushing fan.
Want to own a unique piece of Chiefs memorabilia? It’ll cost you five figures.
Sam Ehlinger officially becomes the starting quarterback of the Colts. If he fails or gets injured, Nick Foles will take over. And if Foles gets injured, the quarterback will be anyone but Matt Ryan. Ryan is done. He’s out. He won’t play again, for reasons rooted in his contract. Put simply, once the team decided [more]
Minerva junior runner Owen Grubb died after a tree struck him in the head following Saturday's Division II boys district race in Cambridge, Ohio.
Ben Simmons had another rough night for the Nets and the Grizzlies' backcourt went off in Memphis.
Ben Simmons wasn't happy with official J.T. Orr after Monday's loss in Memphis.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Anfernee Simons had 29 points, including seven 3-pointers, and the Portland Trail Blazers won their fourth straight game to start the season with a 135-110 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Monday night. Simons had 22 points and six 3s in the third quarter alone as Portland became the only 4-0 team in the NBA. Damian Lillard finished with 31 points and eight assists for the Blazers, who took over in the second half after a sluggish start.
The Bulls turned a 19-point deficit into a 120-102 victory over the reigning Eastern Conference champion Celtics Monday night.
Three questions entering Phoenix's showdown against the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors at Footprint Center.
Former Giants manager Dusty Baker had an incredible response after hearing Bruce Bochy was hired to be the Texas Rangers' new manager.
Mike Brown at 52 is a changed man and coach after six years with Steve Kerr, Stephen Curry and the Warriors.
Does the slow start to the season make the Lakers more likely to include future draft picks in a trade?
LeBron James was not happy with how the Lakers performed in their 106-104 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. Here are four takeaways from the game.
This fan isn't allowed to take Jordan Poole home with him.
No. 3 Tennessee and No. 1 Georgia will play in perhaps the biggest game of the college football season, and now it has a time and TV details.
When Rams coach Sean McVay heard the Panthers accepted the 49ers' trade offer for Christian McCaffrey, he had the exact reaction one would expect.
Donald Trump is set to be brought in from the cold by the traditional tours with negotiations under way for the former US President’s controversial course in Aberdeenshire to stage an event on the European seniors circuit next year, which would also be televised on Sky Sports.