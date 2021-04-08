Thunder vs. Cavs: Lineups, injury reports, broadcast info (April 8)

The Oklahoma City Thunder are 2-8 in their last 10 games. They’ll face a Cleveland Cavaliers team that was just one game better over that stretch, 3-7.

OKC will see the Cavs on the second night of a back-to-back, but Cleveland will be better rested. It has not played since Monday.

In that game, the Cavaliers took down the San Antonio Spurs 125-101. The Thunder are coming off a 113-102 loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

Here are the details of how to watch the Thursday night game:

Opponent: Cleveland Cavaliers

Date and time: April 8, 7 p.m. CT

How to watch: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Radio station: WWLS 98.1 FM OKC

Projected starting lineups

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER (20-31)

Assuming Aleksej Pokusevski can play after suffering a minor hip injury, the Thunder lineup should stay the same:

Guard: Theo Maledon

Guard: Svi Mykhailiuk

Forward: Kenrich Williams

Forward: Aleksej Pokusevski

Center: Moses Brown

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS (18-32)

Guard: Collin Sexton

Guard: Darius Garland

Forward: Isaac Okoro

Forward: Dean Wade

Center: Kevin Love

These lineups are based on injury reports.

Injury report

Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (plantar fasciitis), Darius Bazley (left foot contusion), Al Horford (shut down), Mike Muscala (ankle), Isaiah Roby (concussion), Josh Hall (concussion), Lu Dort (concussion) and Darius Miller (groin) missed Wednesday's game and are expected to be out Thursday. The best chance at returning would be Dort, who has been in concussion protocol for a week and a half. Additionally, Aleksej Pokusevski suffered a hip injury in the first quarter against the Hornets on Wednesday and was subbed out in the fourth. Head coach Mark Daigneault spoke as if the injury was not serious, but the rookie will be evaluated in the morning.

Cavaliers

Dylan Windler (knee), Jarrett Allen (concussion) and Larry Nance Jr. (illness) have been ruled out.

1

1