Thunder vs Bucks injury report: Giannis Antetokounmpo is probable
The OKC Thunder continues its three-game road trip with a battle against the Milwaukee Bucks at 6 p.m. Sunday.
This is the first of two meetings between OKC (49-20) and Milwaukee (45-25). The Thunder will host the Bucks on April 12.
Both teams will likely be at full strength, although Giannis Antetokounmpo (hamstring) and Khris Middleton (ankle) are listed as probable.
Here's what you need to know about the matchup:
How to watch OKC Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Date: Sunday, March 24
Time: 6 p.m. CT
TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA TV
Live Stream: Fubo (watch for free)
Injury report for OKC Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks
OKC Thunder injury report
Ousmane Dieng (G League assignment) is out. Adam Flagler (G League two-way) is out. Keyontae Johnson (G League two-way) is out. Olivier Sarr (G League two-way) is questionable.
Milwaukee Bucks injury report
Giannis Antetokounmpo (left hamstring tendinopathy) is probable. Khris Middleton (left ankle sprain) is probable.
Projected OKC Thunder starting lineup
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Chet Holmgren
Projected Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup
Damian Lillard
Malik Beasley
Khris Middleton
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Brook Lopez
