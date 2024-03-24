Thunder vs Bucks injury report: Giannis Antetokounmpo is probable

The OKC Thunder continues its three-game road trip with a battle against the Milwaukee Bucks at 6 p.m. Sunday.

This is the first of two meetings between OKC (49-20) and Milwaukee (45-25). The Thunder will host the Bucks on April 12.

Both teams will likely be at full strength, although Giannis Antetokounmpo (hamstring) and Khris Middleton (ankle) are listed as probable.

Here's what you need to know about the matchup:

How to watch OKC Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Date: Sunday, March 24

Time: 6 p.m. CT

TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA TV

Live Stream: Fubo (watch for free)

Injury report for OKC Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks

OKC Thunder injury report

Ousmane Dieng (G League assignment) is out. Adam Flagler (G League two-way) is out. Keyontae Johnson (G League two-way) is out. Olivier Sarr (G League two-way) is questionable.

Milwaukee Bucks injury report

Giannis Antetokounmpo (left hamstring tendinopathy) is probable. Khris Middleton (left ankle sprain) is probable.

Projected OKC Thunder starting lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Josh Giddey

Lu Dort

Jalen Williams

Chet Holmgren

Projected Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup

Damian Lillard

Malik Beasley

Khris Middleton

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Brook Lopez

