Thunder Trio Finalists for Major NBA Awards

The Oklahoma City Thunder were well represented as the NBA announced finalists for their regular season awards.

To no surprise, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named a finalist for MVP along with the Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic and the Mavericks’ Luka Donicic. Shai averaged 30 points, five rebounds and six assists this season while shooting 53% from the field.

SGA was also named a finalist for the Clutch Player of the Year. The other finalists for that were Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan and Golden State’s Stephen Curry.

Chet Holmgren is a Rookie of the Year finalist along with Spurs’ center Victor Wembanyama and Hornets’ forward Brandon Miller. Chet averaged 16 points and eight boards a game.

Mark Daigneault was already named NBCA Coach of the Year. He was named as an NBA Coach of the Year finalist as well. Chris Finch of Minnesota and Jamahl Mosley from Orlando rounded out the finalists. Daigneault led OKC to the top seed in the Western Conference. The Thunder are the youngest team to ever earn that.

