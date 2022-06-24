Thunder trade for multiple future first-round picks for No. 11 pick Ousmane Dieng

The Oklahoma City Thunder traded multiple future first-round picks to the New York Knicks in exchange for No. 11 pick Ousmane Dieng, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Dieng spent last season in the Australian league, the National Basketball League with the NZ Breakers.

The Thunder were able to keep the No. 12 pick and selected Santa Clara guard Jalen Williams.

The Thunder added three top-12 picks in Chet Holmgren, Ousmane Dieng and Jalen Williams.

The exact first-round picks the Thunder gave up in the trade are still unknown. The Thunder own another pick in the 2022 NBA draft in the second round at No. 34 overall.

List