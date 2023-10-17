Thunder to waive Kevin Porter Jr. after trade from Rockets, assault charges, per report

Kevin Porter Jr. has reportedly been traded and waived. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images) (Alex Bierens de Haan via Getty Images)

The Houston Rockets are trading Kevin Porter Jr., and two future second-round picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Oklahoma City is reportedly waiving Porter immediately.

Houston will receive Victor Oladipo and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl in the deal. The Thunder will get a 2027 second via Minnesota and a 2028 second via Milwaukee, per the report.

Rockets general manager Rafael Stone announced Porter was no longer a 'part of the Houston Rockets earlier this month. He was arraigned last month on charges stemming from an alleged assault of his girlfriend.

It appears the Thunder acquired the guard with plans to release him in order to purchase the picks. Oklahoma City now has 15 first-round and 22 second-round picks across the next seven years.

It was previously noted the league has jurisdiction to void contracts under the provisions of the Domestic Violence Policy, but the Thunder will reportedly still be required pay the $16.9 million guaranteed left on his deal as they release him.

Porter was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers with No. 30 pick in the 2019 draft out of USC. Cleveland sent him to Houston after one season, a move that was prompted by similar off-the-court issues. He was accused of punching a woman in the face in 2020, though no charges were filed. Charges where also dropped with connection to another incident, in which Porter was arrested for possession of a loaded firearm.

Houston traded a protected second-round pick for him in 2021. That year, Porter reportedly had a "heated exchange" with assistant coach John Lucas II in the longer room, leading Porter to leave a game against the Denver Nuggets at halftime.

In his two seasons with the Rockets, Porter played and started in 120 games. Last season, he averaged 19.2 points in 59 contests. Incoming head coach Ime Udoka said he would've competed against Jalen Green for the starting spot this year.

This story will be updated.