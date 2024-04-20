Thunder start playoffs against the Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans (49-33, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (57-25, first in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Thunder -7.5; over/under is 214.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Thunder host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma City Thunder host the New Orleans Pelicans to begin the Western Conference first round. Oklahoma City went 2-1 against New Orleans during the regular season. The Thunder won the last regular season meeting 119-112 on March 27 led by 26 points from Jalen Williams, while Zion Williamson scored 29 points for the Pelicans.

The Thunder are 36-16 in Western Conference games. Oklahoma City is third in the NBA with 120.1 points and is shooting 49.9% from the field.

The Pelicans are 30-22 in conference play. New Orleans is sixth in the Western Conference scoring 51.3 points per game in the paint led by Williamson averaging 17.6.

The Thunder make 49.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Pelicans have allowed to their opponents (46.4%). The Pelicans are shooting 48.6% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 45.5% the Thunder's opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists and two steals for the Thunder. Chet Holmgren is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

CJ McCollum is averaging 20 points and 4.6 assists for the Pelicans. Trey Murphy III is averaging 18.3 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 46.3% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 7-3, averaging 117.8 points, 43.0 rebounds, 29.1 assists, 9.5 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.0 points per game.

Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 110.7 points, 40.6 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: None listed.

Pelicans: Zion Williamson: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.