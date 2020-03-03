Thunder star's hilarious Allen Iverson stepover troll of Ty Lue is perfect

The Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has blossomed into a legitimate star in his second year in the league, and he's apparently feeling the kind of confidence that comes with being one of the league's young talked-about players.

Because on Tuesday night, ahead of a home matchup with the Clippers, SGA decided to break out an absolutely insane, Allen Iverson-themed troll of Clippers assistant coach Tyronn Lue.

What precipitated this? I'm not sure, but my goodness look at this hoodie:

That's an elite sweatshirt. Rather than just a .jpg of the iconic Iverson stepover image, the hoodie blows the picture up to full-body size and wraps the crowd all the way around. It looks nuts.

A matchup with his former team certainly warrants extra attention for Gilgeous-Alexander, who was traded from the Clippers to the Thunder in the Paul George trade.

Maybe his jab is at Los Angeles at large? Lue was playing for the Lakers in those Finals. The Lakers and Clippers don't share fanbases, but they share a city.

Why Gilgeous-Alexander chose to needle Lue isn't clear, but I love it. I need more of it. Using your pre-game outfit to not just get a fit off, but send a message, is an undeniably great move.

