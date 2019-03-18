Thunder star Westbrook hit with one-game suspension

Los Angeles (AFP) - Oklahoma City Thunder all-star Russell Westbrook was slapped with a one-game ban Sunday for taking out his frustrations on an opponent in a 110-88 NBA loss to the Golden State Warriors.

The league's disciplinary officials suspended Westbrook after he picked up his 16th technical foul of the season on Saturday night.

Under NBA rules, players are automatically suspended when they hit 16 technicals in a season and if Westbrook collects two more then his coach could also be banned for a game.

A frustrated Westbrook received the technical with 3:29 remaining in the one-sided home contest when he was blocked by Klay Thompson. Westbrook got upset because no foul was called and immediately charged at Thompson, fouling him instead.

Westbrook missed all seven of his three-point attempts and shot a dismal two-for-16 from the floor against Golden State.

He will serve his suspension Monday, when the Thunder host the Miami Heat.

The suspension came five days after Westbrook received a $25,000 fine for an altercation with a Utah Jazz fan.

The 2017 NBA MVP later said he had been subjected to racist abuse.

The Jazz said the fan involved in the incident had been banned for life from the venue.

The Jazz followed up by banning a second fan for "degrading and offensive" language aimed at Westbrook before a 2018 playoff game in Salt Lake City

The NBA has called on all 30 teams to send out a memo to their fans, asking to respect the players.