Thunder sign Devon Hall as substitute player for Orlando restart

Devon Hall is headed to the NBA’s Orlando restart with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Hall had been on a two-way contract with the team but was signed as a substitute player for the remainder of this season, the team announced this weekend.

Hall, drafted in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft out of Virginia (where he played four years), was on a two-way contract with the Thunder most of this season and got in five games for OKC in November and December. The 6’5″ guard averaged 15.6 points and 5.7 rebounds in 30 games playing for the Oklahoma City Blue in the G League this season. In December, the Thunder waived Hall and he was a free agent.

Hall was signed as a “substitute player,” meaning because he has less than three years of experience in the league he can fill the Thunder’s open two-way contract roster spot for the restart.

Hall takes over the two-way contract slot that had belonged to Luguentz Dort, who was recently signed to a four-year, $5.4 million contract by the team. Hall will play the remainder of this season for the Thunder, then become a free agent.

