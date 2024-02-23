Thunder rookie Keyontae Johnson dropped second 30-point game in G League

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Keyontae Johnson produced another 30-point game on Friday in the G League to lead the OKC Blue to a win over the Austin Spurs.

Johnson recorded 31 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocked shots in the 120-101 victory at Paycom Center. He went 11-of-17 from the field, including 5-of-7 from 3-point range, in 31 minutes as the Blue improved to 10-11.

The 50th pick registered his second 30-point game with the performance. He scored 18 points alone in the second half as the Blue outscored the Spurs, 62-39, over the last two quarters to win.

Johnson, who is signed to a two-way contract, has spent most of the year in the G League. He is averaging 20.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals on 41.7% shooting from 3-point range in 26 games this season with the Blue.

The 23-year-old was among the players selected to compete in the G League Up Next Game at NBA All-Star Weekend as one of the standouts this season. He and the other players selected to the game had the opportunity to play and be recognized for their strong seasons.

Johnson previously earned praise from Thunder coach Mark Daigneault for his willingness to improve and work on his game daily. He has continued to show improvement, which was on display on Friday.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire