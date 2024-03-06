Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren marveled at Mikal Bridges’ ironman streak

Chet Holmgren has started every game for the Oklahoma City Thunder and is among the league leaders in games played and games started this season.

Holmgren logged his 61st appearance on Monday in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. He was one of five players entering play on Tuesday to start in that many games this season, joining Mikal Bridges, Coby White, Jonas Valanciunas and Tyus Jones.

The former second pick acknowledged his streak on Tuesday and offered a hilarious reaction to being in the same conversation as Bridges, who has never missed a game in his six years in the NBA.

I’m only at 61 straight, idk how Mikal does this every year😂 https://t.co/SxRrTEHlhx — chet holmgren (@ChetHolmgren) March 5, 2024

Of course, Bridges has appeared in 454 consecutive regular-season games, the longest active streak in the league. He has the longest streak to begin a career since Michael Finley played in the first 490 games of his career from April 2005 to March 2012.

The former NBA All-Defensive first-team member even played in 83 games last season after joining the Nets before the trade deadline, becoming the 42nd player ever to do so. Fittingly, he led the league in minutes last year and is third this year.

Holmgren has a long way to go to catch Bridges, but the 7-footer has become an ironman in his own right this season with the Thunder. After missing all of last year due to a foot injury, Holmgren is likely very happy to be available for his team this season.

