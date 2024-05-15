Thunder rolls, eliminates Admirals from ECHL playoffs after 5-1 loss

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — After the Norfolk Admirals jumped out to a two-game lead in the best-of-seven ECHL North Division finals, the Adirondack Thunder rolled.

The Admirals won the first two games of the series on the road, but then lost the next three games at Scope Arena, and then Tuesday in Game 6, the Thunder won 5-1, clinching the series four games to two.

Despite the loss, the Admirals had one of their best seasons in recent memory, making the playoffs for the first time in 10 years, winning their first round playoff series before falling in the division finals.

The Thunder opened the scoring on a goal by Filip Engaras and led 1-0 after the first period before the Admirals tied the game on a goal from Brady Fleurent, assisted by Danny Katic and Denis Smirnov at the 5:12 mark of the second period.

But a little more than two minutes later, the Thunder retook the lead, and extended it later in the period on Engaras’ second goal.

In the third period, Engaras got his third of the night, and then Adirondack put the game out of reach later in the period.

