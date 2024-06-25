Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 at South Boston Speedway: Entry list, live stream, schedule and more for first leg of 2024 Virginia Triple Crown
A proud short-track tradition is set to commence this weekend when South Boston Speedway hosts the first leg of the 2024 Virginia Late Model Triple Crown.
Since the Triple Crown’s inception in 2012, many talented Late Model Stock competitors have battled across a grueling three-race stretch consisting of South Boston, Langley Speedway and Martinsville Speedway for an opportunity at a title. The list of champions includes Peyton Sellers, Lee Pulliam, Timothy Peters and more.
Every Virginia Triple Crown campaign kicks off at South Boston with the Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200. A fast, 0.4-mile oval nestled in the heart of South Boston, Virginia, the facility has long been a proving ground for competitors seeking to build a successful short-track career or to find a path to NASCAR’s top ranks.
Fireworks will be prevalent both on and off track Saturday evening as a healthy contingent of drivers descend upon South Boston. A victory in the Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 could be paramount toward carrying momentum into the final leg of the championship at Martinsville for the prestigious ValleyStar Credit Union 300.
Below is everything to know about Saturday’s Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 at South Boston.
What TV channel is the Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 at South Boston Speedway on?
All the on-track action for the Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 can be viewed live on FloRacing, the official streaming home for all NASCAR Regional properties.
The event will not be shown on a traditional television network.
Below is the complete schedule for FloRacing‘s coverage of the 2024 Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200.
Date
Start time
How to watch
Saturday, June 29, 2024
6:40 p.m. ET
Race-day schedule
This year‘s Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 will take place Saturday, June 29.
Three support divisions encompass the evening‘s schedule of events aside from Late Model Stocks. The Limited Sportsman, Pure Stock and Hornet classes open the festivities before the night concludes with the 200-lap Late Model Stock feature.
Below is the complete race-day schedule at South Boston Speedway.
(All times ET)
Time
Event
10 a.m.
Registration/Pit Gate/Tire Building/Frontstretch Spectator Gate/Tech Open
12:10 p.m.
Limited Sportsman/Pure Stock/Hornets Driver’s Meeting (Tech Building)
12:30 p.m.
Track Services Meeting
1-3:30 p.m.
Rotating Practice
3:30 p.m.
Backstretch and Turn 4 Gates Open
3:40 p.m.
Late Model Stock Driver’s Meeting (Tech Building)
4:15 p.m.
Late Model Stock Group Qualifying
5:15-6:15 p.m.
Driver Autograph Session
6:30 p.m.
Pre-Race Ceremonies
7 p.m.
Green Flag (Late Model Stock LCQ: 20 Laps/25 Minutes … Limited Sportsman: 40 Laps/45 Minutes … Pure Stock: 20 Laps/15 Minutes … Hornets: 20 Laps/15 Minutes … Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 (200 Laps)
Entry list
More than 30 cars are expected to participate in Saturday‘s Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200.
Leading the talented group of competitors is Bobby McCarty, the defending winner of the event. McCarty will be seeking a more orthodox path to Victory Lane this year, as he inherited last year‘s victory after the original winner Carson Kvapil and second-place finisher Landon Huffman were disqualified for failing post-race inspection.
Joining McCarty on the entry list is the most recent NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series champion Connor Hall. Currently in the middle of another standout season that includes 16 victories in 20 starts, Hall is piloting Nelson Motorsports‘ No. 22 Late Model with the goal of adding a Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 win to his growing resume.
Brenden “Butterbean” Queen and Kaden Honeycutt will be two of the busiest drivers in the South Boston garage area this weekend. Both are participating in Friday‘s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway before heading to South Boston for Saturday‘s 200-lap Late Model Stock feature.
Trevor Ward, the most recent Virginia Triple Crown champion, is also on the entry list for the Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200. After finishing third at South Boston last year, Ward capped off the impressive three-race stretch by securing his maiden victory in the ValleyStar Credit Union 300.
Other names set to compete in the Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 include defending South Boston track champion Carter Langley, along with Peyton Sellers, Timothy Peters, Landon Pembelton, Deac McCaskill and Isabella Robusto, among many others.
Below is the current entry list for Saturday‘s Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200.
Car No.
Driver
00
Chase Burrow
0
Landon Pembelton
1
Andrew Grady
01
Camden Gullie
2
Brandon Pierce
2
Matt Waltz
03
Brenden Queen
4
Kyle Dudley
5
Carter Langley
6
Bobby McCarty
08
Deac McCaskill
12
Austin Thaxton
15
Logan Clark
17
Jason Myers
17
Kaden Honeycutt
17
Stacy Puryear
19
Jessica Cann
22
Connor Hall
23
Kade Brown
25
Jacob Borst
26
Peyton Sellers
40
Brian Thomas
50
Raymond Pittman
51
Timothy Peters
55
Isabella Robusto
77
Blake Stallings
77
Trevor Ward
87
Mike Looney
87
Tate Fogleman
95
Sam Yarbrough
Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 history, winners
Throughout its history, the Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 has primarily been dominated from drivers born outside of Virginia.
Lee Pulliam, who hails from Semora, North Carolina, was the most dominant of this group. A four-time NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national champion, Pulliam was unstoppable in the Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 during the 2010s, as he won the event six years in a row from 2011-16.
Virginia natives have tried to keep the Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 trophy inside the commonwealth over the past several years. Despite this, the event‘s past three winners in Bobby McCarty and Corey Heim were born in North Carolina and Georgia, respectively.
Three past winners are on the entry list for this year‘s Thunder Road-Harley Davidson 200. Along with McCarty and Peyton Sellers, two-time winner Deac McCaskill makes his return to the prestigious event after last competing in 2014.
Below is the complete list of winners in the Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200:
Year
Winner
2006
Drew Herring
2007
Adam Barker
2008
Deac McCaskill
2009
Nick Smith
2010
Deac McCaskill
2011
Lee Pulliam
2012
Lee Pulliam
2013
Lee Pulliam
2014
Lee Pulliam
2015
Lee Pulliam
2016
Lee Pulliam
2017
Philip Morris
2018
Peyton Sellers
2019
Peyton Sellers
2020
Not held
2021
Bobby McCarty
2022
Corey Heim
2023
Bobby McCarty