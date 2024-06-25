Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 at South Boston Speedway: Entry list, live stream, schedule and more for first leg of 2024 Virginia Triple Crown

A proud short-track tradition is set to commence this weekend when South Boston Speedway hosts the first leg of the 2024 Virginia Late Model Triple Crown.

Since the Triple Crown’s inception in 2012, many talented Late Model Stock competitors have battled across a grueling three-race stretch consisting of South Boston, Langley Speedway and Martinsville Speedway for an opportunity at a title. The list of champions includes Peyton Sellers, Lee Pulliam, Timothy Peters and more.

Every Virginia Triple Crown campaign kicks off at South Boston with the Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200. A fast, 0.4-mile oval nestled in the heart of South Boston, Virginia, the facility has long been a proving ground for competitors seeking to build a successful short-track career or to find a path to NASCAR’s top ranks.

Fireworks will be prevalent both on and off track Saturday evening as a healthy contingent of drivers descend upon South Boston. A victory in the Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 could be paramount toward carrying momentum into the final leg of the championship at Martinsville for the prestigious ValleyStar Credit Union 300.

Below is everything to know about Saturday’s Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 at South Boston.

Brenden Queen (03, left) and Carson Kvapil (8, right) battle for the lead as they lead the field into the first turn during the first half of Saturday night‘s Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 presented by Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort at South Boston Speedway. Kvapil won the race but the results of the race are unofficial pending review of post-race technical inspection. A decision on the official results is expected this coming week. (Victor Newman/South Boston Speedway)

What TV channel is the Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 at South Boston Speedway on?

All the on-track action for the Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 can be viewed live on FloRacing, the official streaming home for all NASCAR Regional properties.

The event will not be shown on a traditional television network.

Below is the complete schedule for FloRacing‘s coverage of the 2024 Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200.

Date Start time How to watch Saturday, June 29, 2024 6:40 p.m. ET FloRacing

Race-day schedule

This year‘s Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 will take place Saturday, June 29.

Three support divisions encompass the evening‘s schedule of events aside from Late Model Stocks. The Limited Sportsman, Pure Stock and Hornet classes open the festivities before the night concludes with the 200-lap Late Model Stock feature.

Below is the complete race-day schedule at South Boston Speedway.

(All times ET)

Time Event 10 a.m. Registration/Pit Gate/Tire Building/Frontstretch Spectator Gate/Tech Open 12:10 p.m. Limited Sportsman/Pure Stock/Hornets Driver’s Meeting (Tech Building) 12:30 p.m. Track Services Meeting 1-3:30 p.m. Rotating Practice 3:30 p.m. Backstretch and Turn 4 Gates Open 3:40 p.m. Late Model Stock Driver’s Meeting (Tech Building) 4:15 p.m. Late Model Stock Group Qualifying 5:15-6:15 p.m. Driver Autograph Session 6:30 p.m. Pre-Race Ceremonies 7 p.m. Green Flag (Late Model Stock LCQ: 20 Laps/25 Minutes … Limited Sportsman: 40 Laps/45 Minutes … Pure Stock: 20 Laps/15 Minutes … Hornets: 20 Laps/15 Minutes … Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 (200 Laps)

Colorful fireworks explode in the night sky over South Boston Speedway Saturday night during the speedway‘s Fourth of July fireworks show. South Boston Speedway‘s Fourth of July fireworks show is annually one of the best in the region. The fireworks show was held at the conclusion of the Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 presented by Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort at South Boston Speedway. (Victor Newman/South Boston Speedway)

Entry list

More than 30 cars are expected to participate in Saturday‘s Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200.

Leading the talented group of competitors is Bobby McCarty, the defending winner of the event. McCarty will be seeking a more orthodox path to Victory Lane this year, as he inherited last year‘s victory after the original winner Carson Kvapil and second-place finisher Landon Huffman were disqualified for failing post-race inspection.

Joining McCarty on the entry list is the most recent NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series champion Connor Hall. Currently in the middle of another standout season that includes 16 victories in 20 starts, Hall is piloting Nelson Motorsports‘ No. 22 Late Model with the goal of adding a Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 win to his growing resume.

Brenden “Butterbean” Queen and Kaden Honeycutt will be two of the busiest drivers in the South Boston garage area this weekend. Both are participating in Friday‘s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway before heading to South Boston for Saturday‘s 200-lap Late Model Stock feature.

Trevor Ward, the most recent Virginia Triple Crown champion, is also on the entry list for the Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200. After finishing third at South Boston last year, Ward capped off the impressive three-race stretch by securing his maiden victory in the ValleyStar Credit Union 300.

Other names set to compete in the Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 include defending South Boston track champion Carter Langley, along with Peyton Sellers, Timothy Peters, Landon Pembelton, Deac McCaskill and Isabella Robusto, among many others.

Below is the current entry list for Saturday‘s Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200.

Car No. Driver 00 Chase Burrow 0 Landon Pembelton 1 Andrew Grady 01 Camden Gullie 2 Brandon Pierce 2 Matt Waltz 03 Brenden Queen 4 Kyle Dudley 5 Carter Langley 6 Bobby McCarty 08 Deac McCaskill 12 Austin Thaxton 15 Logan Clark 17 Jason Myers 17 Kaden Honeycutt 17 Stacy Puryear 19 Jessica Cann 22 Connor Hall 23 Kade Brown 25 Jacob Borst 26 Peyton Sellers 40 Brian Thomas 50 Raymond Pittman 51 Timothy Peters 55 Isabella Robusto 77 Blake Stallings 77 Trevor Ward 87 Mike Looney 87 Tate Fogleman 95 Sam Yarbrough

Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 history, winners

Throughout its history, the Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 has primarily been dominated from drivers born outside of Virginia.

Lee Pulliam, who hails from Semora, North Carolina, was the most dominant of this group. A four-time NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national champion, Pulliam was unstoppable in the Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 during the 2010s, as he won the event six years in a row from 2011-16.

Virginia natives have tried to keep the Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 trophy inside the commonwealth over the past several years. Despite this, the event‘s past three winners in Bobby McCarty and Corey Heim were born in North Carolina and Georgia, respectively.

Three past winners are on the entry list for this year‘s Thunder Road-Harley Davidson 200. Along with McCarty and Peyton Sellers, two-time winner Deac McCaskill makes his return to the prestigious event after last competing in 2014.

Below is the complete list of winners in the Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200: