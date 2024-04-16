Thunder recall Ousmane Dieng, Lindy Waters III following G League championship

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced on Tuesday that they have recalled Ousmane Dieng and Lindy Waters III from the G League’s OKC Blue.

This comes a day after the Blue captured the 2024 G League championship in a decisive win over the Maine Celtics in the G League Finals.

Dieng received G League Finals MVP after he scored 25 points and grabbed six rebounds in the Game 3 win. Waters III totaled 15 points and 11 rebounds.

The second-year wing spent a significant amount of time with the Blue this season. The 20-year-old relished in the on-ball opportunities as the Blue’s best player. He continues to be a developmental project for the Thunder.

The first-seeded Thunder awaits their first-round opponent after the play-in tournament concludes on Friday. Game 1 at OKC will be held on Sunday, April 21.

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire