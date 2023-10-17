Thunder: Mark Daigneault provides injury update on Cason Wallace

Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said rookie Cason Wallace is doing OK after suffering a sprained left big toe on Sunday versus the Charlotte Hornets.

Wallace, who earned the start, endured the injury in the first quarter of the 117-115 loss on the road. The team eventually ruled him out of returning after logging 8 minutes and 12 seconds of action on the court. He recorded five points.

The 10th pick has emerged as one of the standouts thus far in the preseason with the Thunder. With two games left to play, the team will be cautious with the injury.

“I think he is fine,” Daigneault said on Monday. “We are going to be conservative with him being preseason and he has done a good job to this point. We’ll see how he feels tomorrow; we were conservative with him in the game. (He has a) toe sprain and (is) day-to-day.”

Wallace is averaging 5.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, two assists and one steal on 38.5% shooting from the field in three games this preseason. The team has opted to start him twice in an effort to see him get an extended run in that role.

He has impressed in spurts on the court thus far this preseason and has offered a glimpse of what he can bring nightly. The team likes his ability on both ends of the court and is eager to see him develop.

The Thunder host Milwaukee next on Tuesday.

