Thunder live score updates vs. Pistons: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC wrap up road trip
The Oklahoma City Thunder travel to face the Pistons on Sunday afternoon in Detroit.. Here's what you need to know:
Thunder vs. Pistons live score updates
Thunder vs. Pistons highlights
Thunder vs. Pistons start time today
Matchup: Thunder (32-13) vs. Pistons (5-39)
Date: Sunday, Jan. 28
Time: 1 p.m. CT
Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit
Betting line: n/a
Box score: Click HERE
Thunder vs. Pistons TV channel today
TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma
Radio: 98.1 FM, 640 AM
Streaming: Fubo (free trial).
If you don't have Bally Sports Oklahoma, you can sign up for Fubo with a free trial to watch the Thunder all season long.
