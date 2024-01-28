Thunder live score updates vs. Pistons: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC wrap up road trip

The Oklahoma City Thunder travel to face the Pistons on Sunday afternoon in Detroit.. Here's what you need to know:

Thunder vs. Pistons live score updates

More: How Chet Holmgren, OKC Thunder held Pelicans to season-low 83-point suffocation

Thunder vs. Pistons highlights

Tweets by okcthunder

Thunder vs. Pistons start time today

Matchup: Thunder (32-13) vs. Pistons (5-39)

Date: Sunday, Jan. 28

Time: 1 p.m. CT

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit

Betting line: n/a

Box score: Click HERE

Thunder vs. Pistons TV channel today

TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Radio: 98.1 FM, 640 AM

Streaming: Fubo (free trial).

If you don't have Bally Sports Oklahoma, you can sign up for Fubo with a free trial to watch the Thunder all season long.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Thunder live score updates vs. Pistons: SGA, OKC wrap up road trip