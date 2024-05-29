Thunder listed as potential landing spot for Klay Thompson

As the free agency period draws closer, more and more teams are emerging as potential destinations for Klay Thompson. The Golden State Warriors veteran sharpshooter is entering into unrestricted free agency and will likely field multiple offers from around the NBA.

In a recent article for ESPN, Chris Herring floats the Oklahoma City Thunder as a potential destination for Thompson. Herring believes that Thompson’s floor spacing and movement shooting would give the Thunder a new dimension on offense while also opening the floor for Shai-Gilgeous Alexander and Josh Giddey.

“A knockdown shooter like Thompson would make a lot of sense here,” Herring wrote. “Devastating injuries have sapped the lateral ability he had when he was named to All-Defensive Team back in 2019. The shooting numbers are down, too — but that’s a relative critique…Perhaps the Thunder — who still have a couple years before they realistically need to worry about the punishing luxury tax aprons due to their youth — would construct a deal with Thompson that includes more years than Golden State would agree to.”

Thompson has previously spoken of his desire to remain in the Bay Area. However, he will likely test his market to see what other options are available to him. If the Thunder can provide more years or more money while also contending for a championship, they could be an enticing option for him.

Nevertheless, the Warriors are still favored to retain their four-time champion. As such, the ball will be in Mike Dunleavy Jr’s court once he re-opens negotiations with Thompson and his representatives.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire