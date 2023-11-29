Thunder’s Josh Giddey, accused of relationship with minor, being investigated by police

An allegation that Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey engaged in an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl is now being investigated by police in California, authorities confirmed Wednesday.

The accusation stems from a social media post that allegedly shows Giddey, who turned 21 last month, pictured with a girl said to be a high school junior at the time.

“The Newport Beach Police Department is actively seeking additional information related to these allegations and pursuing all leads and evidence to obtain the facts of the case,” police said in a statement. “The Newport Beach Police Department aims to ensure a fair and thorough investigative process while maintaining the privacy and dignity of everyone involved.”

The NBA also opened an investigation into the claim, which surfaced online last week. The social-media post has since been deleted.

The Australian-born Giddey, whom the Thunder selected sixth overall in the 2021 draft, has continued to start for Oklahoma City since the allegation emerged.

“Available to play. Will play,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault, who has repeatedly declined to comment on the allegation, said Nov. 25. “No change in status from a basketball standpoint.”

Giddey also declined to comment on the situation.

“I understand the question, obviously, but there’s no further comment right now,” Giddey said Nov. 24.

“I completely understand you guys want to know about it, but just for right now, I don’t have anything to say.”

Now in his third season, the 6-8 Giddey is averaging 12.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He has started each of the 147 games he’s appeared in during his NBA career, including 17 this season.

Giddey last played Tuesday night in Minnesota, where fans repeatedly booed when he touched the ball.