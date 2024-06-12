Thunder’s Jalen Williams pays tribute to NBA legend Jerry West

The NBA lost a legend Wednesday morning when it was announced Jerry West died at 86 years old. He was a basketball pioneer as his silhouette was used for the league’s logo.

The Hall-of-Famer was a 14-time All-Star and NBA champion in 1972. He won the 1969 NBA Finals MVP. He was a member of the NBA’s 75th-anniversary team and spent time in recent years as an LA Clippers consultant.

When the Clippers drafted Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, West admitted he was a huge fan of his game. The Kentucky guard went 11th overall in 2018 and has blossomed into one of the best players in the league with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“Shai’s just going to be a tremendous player in this league,” West said in 2018. “… He’s got instincts that set him apart from other players. he’s going to be a really good player.”

Jalen Williams took to social media to pay tributes to the late West. The 23-year-old was fond of the Los Angeles Lakers — who West famously played for — growing up as a Kobe Bryant fan.

Jalen Williams pays tribute to Jerry West: pic.twitter.com/QNpwwzpQE1 — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) June 12, 2024

Expect the NBA to celebrate West’s life in the coming days. He was a sports icon who left a massive mark both on and off the court during his lifetime.

