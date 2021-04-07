Thunder injury report: Kenrich Williams active against Hornets

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams is active against the Charlotte Hornets after suffering a left ankle sprain against the Detroit Pistons on Monday.

Williams was injured during the fourth quarter and was ruled out shortly after. He finished the game with six points, four rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes.

On Wednesday, head coach Mark Daigneault confirmed that Williams will start.

“He had an ankle sprain there but it responded well after a night of rest and he went through the full practice yesterday and was cleared to play,” Daigneault said.

Williams will continue his streak of games played. He is the only member of the Thunder to play in every game so far this season.

Alongside him in the starting lineup will be Theo Maledon, Svi Mykhailiuk, Aleksej Pokusevski and Moses Brown.

Darius Miller was a late scratch from the game. Daigneault said the veteran forward suffered a groin injury against the Pistons that he played through for some time.

“Similar to Kenrich, we needed to evaluate it over time and see how he responded, but he won’t play,” Daigneault said.

Miller has not played in many games this season, but he has appeared in each of the last four, during which he has a pair of 11-point performances.

Joining Miller on the injured list is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (plantar fasciitis), Darius Bazley (left foot contusion), Al Horford (shut down), Mike Muscala (ankle) and Lu Dort, Isaiah Roby and Josh Hall (all three in concussion protocol).

Charlotte also has three big injuries. LaMelo Ball (wrist), Gordon Hayward (foot) and Malik Monk (ankle) are all out.

The game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. Tune to Bally Sports Oklahoma to watch.

This post originally appeared on OKCThunderWire. Follow us on Facebook!

Related

Report: NBA expects arenas to allow fans at full capacity next season

List