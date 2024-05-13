Thunder hosts paint your ride for playoff game 5

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Thunder is giving out free car decorations and food as the team prepares for game five of the NBA Finals. The Thunder are looking to even the series with a win.

According to Thunder officials, the Oklahoma City Thunder is hosting Paint Your Ride presented by Post Oak Toyota, a drive-through event where fans can get their car windows decorated with Thunder-inspired designs.

Thunder entertainers will be on hand to decorate windows and hand out free Thunder car flags. The first 100 fans will also drive away with a free burrito, courtesy of Taco Bueno.

WHEN: Tuesday, May 14 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WHERE: South side of the Convention Center 700 S. Robinson Ave Oklahoma City, OK 73109

