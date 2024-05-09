Thunder goalie has 54 saves, Admirals fall 2-1 in OT in Game 3

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Admirals lost to the Adirondack Thunder 2-1 in overtime of Game 3 of their best-of-seven second-round playoff series.

Thunder goalie Isaac Poulter had 54 saves in the win, and Ryan Smith from Roanoke scored the game-winning goal for Adirondack at the 18:19 mark of overtime.

Norfolk still leads the series 2-1.

Game 4 is at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Scope Arena.

